São Paulo anticipates the opening of the popular sector with tickets at R$ 20 for the next game at Morumbi | São Paulo

São Paulo decided anticipate the opening of the popular sector of Morumbi, with tickets at R$ 20, for the team’s next match in the Brazilian Championship, which will be played on October 14, at 7 pm (GMT), against Ceará.

The initial idea of ​​the board was to open the popular sector only with the release of 100% of the public, which will take place on November 1st. However, due to the encouragement that the team received in the duel against Santos, last Thursday, there was a decision to release 30% of the capacity of this new sector for the next duel. The number corresponds to 2,933 tickets.

– We were very excited about the fan’s return and, mainly, about the energy he brought to the stadium and the connection with the team. Therefore, we decided to make a financial effort to anticipate the beginning of the popular sector, even though, for now, the release can only be for 30% of the places in this area. In addition, we will have a significant price reduction in other sectors – said President Julio Casares.

1 of 2 São Paulo fans in derby against Santos — Photo: Marcos Ribolli São Paulo fans in derby against Santos — Photo: Marcos Riboli

The popular sector will be aimed at the general public, not necessarily the club’s fan members.

The values ​​of the other sectors should also be reduced for the next game, which have not yet been announced or defined by the club. There were complaints from fans about the “salty” price of tickets for the game last Thursday.

The cheapest was sold for R$110 (R$55 for half price). The most expensive, in turn, cost R$ 220 (R$ 110 for half price). The paying audience against Santos was 5,529 fans.

As the stadium’s occupancy rate increases, ticket prices at Morumbi drop. As of October 15th, for example, stadiums will be able to receive 50% of the capacity, and the cheapest ticket will be sold for R$90 a full price (R$45 for a half-price ticket).

On November 1st, 100% of the capacity is expected to return, and Morumbi will have tickets starting at R$ 60 (R$ 30 for a half-price ticket).

The gradual reduction in prices is a plan by the board to balance operating expenses with the opening of the stadium on game day with the public.

The estimated operating costs per game are around R$400,000. As capacity increases, ticket values ​​will decrease. Without an audience, São Paulo spends R$ 70 thousand to receive a game, for example.