Sasha Meneghel refutes rumors about friendship with Bruna Marquezine – Famous

Sasha Meneghel and Bruna Marquezine (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

Sasha Meneghel



She is not happy to see her name involved in a rumor which, according to her, is a liar. Last Thursday (10/07), Xuxa’s daughter spoke on social media about the rumors involving her friendship with



Bruna Marquezine



.

According to newspaper information



Extra,



the reason for a possible breakup between the friends would have been Sasha’s wedding, held in May this year, to which Marquezine was not invited to the ceremony.

Also according to the newspaper, even a job they did together, by signing a collection for a clothing store, would have reflected a certain distance.

The fact that they didn’t meet very often at the Paris Fashion Week only added more value to speculation. The friends only made a record together, during the fashion designer’s show



Isabel Marant



.

Faced with speculation, Xuxa’s daughter decided to clarify the rumor and spoke no



Instagram



, thus denying everything by leaving a comment in the post in which the vehicle breaks the news: “Liaring matter from beginning to end. How ugly. So much cool, relevant and real stuff to report,” she wrote on the web.

Sasha clarifies rumor (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Joo Figueiredo melts for Sasha in Paris



Joo Figueiredo



he took advantage of the romantic setting of the most fashionista city in the world and decided to share some records of the tour with his beloved. In an atmosphere of romance, Sasha’s husband fell for the blonde and wrote in the caption: “”Me and my love in Paris”

The images did not go unnoticed by the plant followers, who left affectionate messages to the couple. “Too beautiful,” wrote one of them. “How beautiful, may God continue to bless this union”, wished another. “You don’t get tired of all this beauty, don’t you?”, joked a third.