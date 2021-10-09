Saturday starts with rain and lightning in Rio Grande do Sul

Saturday starts with rain and lightning in Rio Grand do Sul. Instability areas are present in several regions of the state of Rio Grande do Sul, following the scenario of instability that has marked the weather in southern Brazil this October with wetter and colder weather. This Saturday’s early morning satellite image shows clouds of greater vertical development that bring lightning and thunderstorms to points mainly from the Center to the North of Rio Grande do Sul, in addition to some areas of Santa Catarina and Paraná.

The map below the monitoring of electrical discharges of the Geostationary Lightning Mapper (GLM) of the GOES satellite, which you can consult anytime here on the website in the lightning section, indicates the presence of ray nuclei mainly between the Center of Rio Grande do Sul and the valleys, in addition to points in the Northwest of the state such as the region of Missões.

Rays occur primarily in clouds with greater vertical development, popularly known as charged clouds, and are of the Cumulonimbus (Cb) or Cumulus Tower (Tcu) type. These are the types of clouds that are currently acting on points in the state of Rio Grande do Sul and bring electrical activity. Therefore, the weather should be unstable in several regions of Rio Grande do Sul early this Saturday with rain, which alone can be strong and thunderstorms.

TIME | Many lightning strikes in Cachoeira do Sul this Friday. Video sent by @minniekucharski. pic.twitter.com/6z6xRMsK8N — MetSul.com (@metsul) October 9, 2021

Even so, widespread rain is not expected and rainfall not only in the state of Rio Grande do Sul but in southern Brazil should be irregular in distribution, that is, it does not rain in all cities. In the case of Rio Grande do Sul, the rain this early Saturday hits more cities in the Center, North, East and South while in the West dry weather should predominate.

Forecast

Throughout this Saturday, MetSul’s weather forecast indicates that many clouds remain over Rio Grande do Sul, but the sun appears with clouds in part of the state, even in cities that started the day with rain and lightning. More open weather is predicted for the West.

Greater cloudiness with more persistent instability is indicated for the Northwest and Northwest of Rio Grande do Sul, where it rains with higher volumes and thunderstorms, in the morning at some points and in more places from afternoon to night.

In the Center, South and East of Rio Grande do Sul, the sun appears with clouds, but there is a cloudy to overcast period with a chance of isolated and temporary rain, especially at the beginning of the day. (With cover photo by Sandro Muller/Archive)