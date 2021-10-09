Savings has negative real income for the 13th month in a row; performance is worst since 1991

(Feverpitched/GettyImages)

SAO PAULO – The real profitability of savings – that is, discounting inflation – accumulated in 12 months was negative at 7.46% in September. According to a survey by the financial information platform Economatica, it was the 13th consecutive month in which the return of the passbook was not enough to overcome the advance of inflation, measured by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

The performance was the worst recorded since October 1991, when savings had a real return of -9.72% in 12 months.

Real profitability is an important indicator to evaluate an investment because it indicates whether it is able to make up for the loss of purchasing power for the investor. Therefore, investments that yield below inflation – as has been the case with savings – are considered bad options by specialists.

According to Economatica, the greatest sequence of negative real return on savings occurred between February 2015 and September 2016, when there was a loss of purchasing power for 20 consecutive months.

There were also two other sequences of 13 consecutive months of negative performance, such as the current one. One of them took place between January 1991 and January 1992 and the other between February 2015 and February 2016.

Accumulated in 2021

Between January and September 2021, the passbook returned -4.89% discounting inflation. There was only a worse performance in 1991, when, between January and September, real profitability was negative by 11.3%.

In the last 30 years, savings only lost to inflation from January to September on three occasions: in addition to 2021 and 1991, this also happened in 2015.

redemptions

Savings ended September with more redemptions than deposits. The net outflow of the booklet was around R$ 7.7 billion, according to data released on Wednesday (6) by the Central Bank (BC).

The result of deposits of R$ 282.9 billion and withdrawals of R$ 290.6 billion, the result represents a record value for the period since the beginning of BC’s historical series, which began in 1995.

In the accumulated result for the year, savings account redemptions also exceed contributions, by R$ 23.3 billion. The total balance applied now amounts to R$ 1.031 trillion.

