Seagate 1TB External SSD for Xbox Appears in Store

The external SSD will be a “cheaper” option over the current expansion card

In addition to working on a 512GB memory expansion card for the Xbox Series X|S, Seagate will also be releasing one. 1TB external SSD, an even “cheaper” option compared to expansion cards.

Who discovered the device was Windows Central, which shared some details of the external SSD. According to the website, the device will have a total storage of 1TB, will have a USB 3.2 Gen 1 connection and a memory flash to allow a fast transfer between the external SSD to the console’s internal storage.

The external SSD will also be compatible with the Xbox one, as well as being able to play old-gen games via the SSD on the Xbox Series X|S, without having to transfer. As expected, you can’t play next-gen games through the external SSD, and you should transfer it to the console’s internal storage to play, but much faster than a conventional external hard drive.

The site also commented that Seagate’s external SSD will have a green LED strip, signaling that the device is working, in addition to not needing an external power supply. The device will be released later in October, so we can expect it to be unveiled soon. The price? Well, the external SSD should cost around $170, somewhere between R$900 in Tupinikim lands. Of course, it will be much cheaper compared to the 1TB expansion card or the still unknown 512GB expansion card, but more “slower”. Check out:

