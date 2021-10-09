‘Secret Truths’ 2 cast talks about nude scenes

Agatha Moreira (Photo: Reproduction)

“Secret Truths” 2 will debut in October on Globoplay. In the series, the character of Agatha Moreira appears transformed and with a thirst for revenge. She, who plays Giovanna in the production, says she has no problem with undressing in a job done with care:

— Because I was a model, I always had this life of changing clothes in front of others, between shows. So nudity was never a big taboo for me.

The actress’s new co-star, Malu Ogata, who will play one of the agency’s models, says that when the story was set on television, he maintained admiration for the artist and former model.

— I loved her and the character of João Vitor Silva, who was Pedrinho from the “Sítio do Pica-Pau Amarelo” (laughs) as a child — says the Journalism student, who admits to “liking people” and not having prejudice in the air list.

Igor’s interpreter, husband of Guilhermina Guinle’s character (Pia) in the story, Adriano Toloza recorded more than ten sex scenes in the first season of the story authored by Walcyr Carrasco. In the second, directed by Amora Mautner, the character will have a new phase. The actor explains:

— I deal well with nudity on stage. I have theatrical training. I did a play in which I performed from Thursday to Sunday with a frontal nude. I believe that the actor must have a shamelessness with the body in the scene. It is part of our training, whether the scene has an erotic character or not. Secret truths have this background, this heightened sensuality. We have a good direction, with a beautiful plasticity. And I have a very good partner, Guilhermina Guinle. We have really cool chemistry on the scene.

For the series, a teacher was hired to teach sensuality to some actresses. Look: