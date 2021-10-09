‘Secret Truths 2’: Giovanna’s profile before and after Alex’s death | secret truths

Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) has undergone a visual transformation since the death of her father, Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi). the family heiress Titian now she walks around with short platinum hair and the air of a more mature and determined woman. By the way, his purpose in Secret Truths 2 is already clear and it is one: to prove that Angel (Camila Queiroz) killed his father and put the enemy in jail with the help of Cristiano (Romulo Estrela). The girl went through a lot and to remember this change, we drew a profile of Giovanna before and after Alex’s death. Check out!
Giovanna was an arrogant student, who bullied the poorest students, but ended up becoming friends with Angel:
Her dream was to be a model:
Even more after she learned that Angel was modeling:
She reached her goal and even joined the pink book scheme:
Giovanna and Angel were a hit on the catwalks:
Alex found out what her daughter was doing in the most embarrassing way possible, but Giovanna was unfazed:
The father ended up supporting her career, but forbidding the pink book. And she accepted with good grace:
Giovanna got involved with Anthony (Reynaldo Gianecchini) in an intense relationship:
Ambitious, she accepted his proposal to go to Paris and pursue an international career:
Giovanna returns from Paris, beautiful, platinum, sealer:
Determined, she goes to Cristiano to investigate Angel and prove she is a murderer:
Giovanna will face it – pretty outrageous! – your enemy and throw everything you think in her face:
Skulduggery, Giovanna will suggest that Cristiano become a model and get closer to Angel:
She will end up in a triangle with Cristiano and Angel and will star in very hot moments with the investigator:
And there is more to come! Will she reach her newest goal of unmasking Angel?
