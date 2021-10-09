‘Secret Truths 2’: Giovanna’s profile before and after Alex’s death | secret truths

Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) has undergone a visual transformation since the death of her father, Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi). the family heiress Titian now she walks around with short platinum hair and the air of a more mature and determined woman. By the way, his purpose in Secret Truths 2 is already clear and it is one: to prove that Angel (Camila Queiroz) killed his father and put the enemy in jail with the help of Cristiano (Romulo Estrela). The girl went through a lot and to remember this change, we drew a profile of Giovanna before and after Alex’s death. Check out!