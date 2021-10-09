Sequence of four away games and a classic increases pressure on Fluminense against Atlético-GO | Rio de Janeiro

Against Atlético-GO, the Fluminense closes a streak of three straight games at home after beating Bragantino and losing to Fortaleza. After that, Marcão’s men will have an arduous sequence ahead of them: there will be four away games and a classic in the middle of them. The “ungrateful” table increases the pressure on Tricolor to avoid another stumbling block in this Saturday’s duel, at 4:30 pm (GMT), at Maracanã, and not to see the Libertadores dream far away.

📌 The first stop after Atlético-GO will be in São Paulo. Next Wednesday, Fluminense will visit Corinthians at 9 pm (GMT), at the Neo Química Arena. Current fifth place, Timão is packed in the Brazilian Championship and has not lost for 10 games.

📌 Four days later, on Sunday, Tricolor will go to Curitiba to face Athletico-PR, at 4 pm (GMT), at Arena da Baixada. Hurricane is going through a great phase: it is in the final of the Copa Sudamericana, in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil and is currently seventh in the Brazilian Championship, in the fight for the G-6.

📌 After that, Fluminense will once again have a free week and play at Maracanã. However, they will have a derby on Saturday 23, at 7 pm (GMT), against Flamengo, who are in the final of the Libertadores, in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil and in the fight for the Brazilian title (currently they are the runner-up ).

📌 Four days later, the Tricolor returns to São Paulo, but to the coast. On Wednesday, the 27th, the team visits Santos at 19:00 (GMT) in Vila Belmiro, in a late game of the 23rd round. Peixe is the one who lives the worst moment of the next Flu’s opponents: he’s been 11 games without a win and in the fight against relegation (currently he’s the first out of the Z-4).

📌 The “ungrateful” sequence ends on Sunday, October 31, when Fluminense goes to Fortaleza to face Ceará, at 4 pm (GMT), at Castelão. Vozão has an irregular championship and is currently only 13th, but at home they have not lost for 10 games (five wins and five draws).

After a bad reunion with the crowd, Fluminense seeks to beat Atlético-GO and celebrate at Maracanã

In case of victory this Saturday, Fluminense can even finish the round inside the G-6 and go more relaxed for the tough sequence that will lie ahead. For that to happen, Bragantino will have to lose to Palmeiras at Allianz Parque; and Athletico-PR and Internacional will have to tie their games against Bahia and Chapecoense, respectively, at Arena da Baixada and Beira-Rio.

