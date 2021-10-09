Serial killer that inspired Zodiac movie may have been identified in the US

Last Wednesday (7), it was revealed to the press that the famous Zodiac Killer has finally been identified. The possible discovery was made by a group of volunteer detectives called The Case Breakers, which is made up of 40 former investigators, journalists and military personnel. They say they came to the answer of who the serial killer based on information from witnesses and forensic evidence.

In response to The Case Breakers, the San Francisco Police Department said the investigation is still open and therefore it will not talk about “potential suspects”. Among the evidence investigated by the group are court testimony and several darkroom photos of the killer, who committed his first crime 52 years ago, terrorizing the United States. Thereafter, there were at least five more murders in Northern California between 1968 and 1969. The possible Zodiac Killer was named Gary Francis Poste, and investigators believe he died in 2018 without ever having paid for his crimes.

Photo by Gary Frances Poste, possible Zodiac Killer (Image: Reproduction/The Case Breakers)

The group of investigators also says that a note in one of the letters sent by the criminal revealed his full name, but they were removed to show an alternative message, his famous cryptograms. In addition, photos of Gary show facial markings similar to the sketch created by the police based on testimonies by survivors. The document with the possible discovery also says that Gary Frances Poste was responsible for another murder, in Riverside County, with Cheri Jo Bates as a victim. Investigators also believe that the total number of deaths caused by the killer reaches 37, although police have confirmed only five.

Comparison of the sketch with a photo of the possible serial killer at the time (Image: Reproduction/The Case Breakers)

The verified information says that Poste was a veteran of the US Air Force who worked painting houses. A neighbor of the criminal says that she learned to shoot with him, that he was a controlling and abusive man with his wife. Attempts were made to contact the possible serial killer’s relatives, but there was no response. Until San Francisco police respond to the investigation, the case remains officially unresolved.

Zodiac

The criminal was known for sending hints and cryptograms in letters to the San Francisco Chronicle, inspiring the film’s creation. Zodiac, released in 2007, which features Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. in the cast. If you haven’t watched the movie yet and don’t know the story of the Zodiac Killer, you can check out the title on Telecine, Globoplay and Now.

Source: CNN, The Case Breakers