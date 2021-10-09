Serie A clubs trigger Sport in the STJD about Pedro Henrique’s irregularity case | sport

The alleged irregularity of defender Pedro Henrique is at the Superior Court of Sports Justice. This is because some clubs from the Brazilian Serie A filed a Notice of Infraction – term used for the complaints – asking for the defender’s case to be analyzed. The information was released by the Law in the Field and confirmed by the ge with the SJTD.

Sport claims to be aware of the action, but has not yet been notified by the entity. The juridical vice president of Rubro-negro, Rodrigo Guedes, has a meeting with the presidency this Saturday to define the posture of the Pernambuco club.

Now, the Prosecutor’s Office is still analyzing the request to decide whether or not to file a complaint so that the case can be evaluated and judged by the STJD.

1 of 1 Pedro Henrique training at Sport — Photo: Anderson Stevens/Sport Pedro Henrique training at Sport — Photo: Anderson Stevens/Sport

Over the past few days, the possibility of a joint action had been discussed by the clubs in Brasileirão. But the infraction news only reached the STJD on Friday night.

Shortly before, even the president of Atlético-GO – Adson Batista – had become the first representative of opposing teams to publicly take a stand on the case.

– If there was an irregularity by Sport, the CBF has to take a stand. This is all very quiet. I do not understand. I hope you have some position. There has to be an answer, because there are regulations to be complied with – he said at the time, in an interview with Rádio Sagres.

Over the past few weeks – since it verified the suspicion of irregularity -, Sport called the CBF in search of an official position and suspended the squad of defender while waiting for an answer.

Understand the case Pedro Henrique

At the beginning of this Series A, the defender played five matches for Internacional and received yellow cards in two others – when he was only on the bench.

The problem is that the warnings would be configured as an effective participation in the matches, according to Article 43 of the General Regulations for Competitions (RGC). With that, he could not have played for Sport in the same championship.

Rubro-negro, on the other hand, is supported by the Specific Regulation of the Championship (REC). This is because the text considers as “acting” the act of starting a match as a starter or entering the field during the match. In this scenario, Pedro Henrique still would not have reached the maximum number of games for a club in Serie A (seven).

Sport understands that the REC overlaps the RGC in this case, while there are also specialists who see the regulations as complementary.

If the STJD accepts the notice of infringement and makes a complaint about the case, Sport runs the risk of losing up to 17 points in this Brazilian – according to Article 214 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice.

“Loss of the maximum number of points attributed to a victory in the competition rules, regardless of the result of the match, competition or equivalent, and a fine of R$ 100.00 (one hundred reais) to R$ 100,000.00 (one hundred thousand reais). “