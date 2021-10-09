Sheila Mello opens photo album of apartment in São Paulo

by

Sheila Mello opened her apartment’s photo album. In Stories on Instagram, the dancer showed details of the decoration of the kitchen, living room and bedrooms.

She even joked that the architect Patricia Moreno “suffered” to build the room of her daughter, Brenda, from her marriage to former Olympic athlete Fernando Scherer, known as Xuxa.

There were three projects until ‘Galician’ loved! What she liked the most was this ‘lightning’ in the bedroom! he said

In April of this year, also on the social network, Sheila had already shown the place — before going through the renovations.

