‘She’s going to die on Sunday morning’: the son who accompanies a mother in euthanasia

Cecilia Barria

BBC News World

1 hour ago

Credit, Martha Sepúlveda Photo caption, Martha Sepúlveda celebrated 51 years of life in January

Martha Sepúlveda is happy because she will end her life on Sunday, October 10, at 7 am. She smiles in front of the cameras, eating guacamole and drinking beer at a restaurant in Medellín, Colombia, even about to face death.

He is happy precisely because he got the court to authorize euthanasia.

In Colombia, euthanasia was decriminalized in 1997, but only became law in 2015. Since then, 157 procedures have been performed.

But last July, the country’s Constitutional Court extended the right to a dignified death to those who suffer “intense physical or mental suffering” from an incurable injury or illness.

And the case of Martha Sepúlveda is the first in which euthanasia is authorized for a patient without terminal illness.

Since she was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a serious and incurable disease, she has found her life to be one of torment.

She believed that her death would be slow and painful. Until one day he told Federico, his only son, 22, that he wanted to fight for his euthanasia. And got it.

Paradoxically, getting her death brought her back to life.

“My mother is calm and happy because they said she could die because her life was literally hell,” her son told BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish service.

And that’s how she looks, happy that she’s going to die.

“I have good luck,” he said in his last interview with TV Caracol. “I laugh more, sleep more calmly.”

“I’m Catholic, I consider myself a very, very believer. But God doesn’t want to see me suffer. With lateral sclerosis in the state I’m in, the best thing that can happen to me is to go to rest.”

Below, read the testimony of his son, Federico Redondo Sepúlveda, told to the BBC.

My mother was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in late 2018.

She received it in a very private way – her reaction was to laugh. She said “look, I have this disease and I’m going to die in three years.” But he spoke in a very funny way, making jokes.

My mother was always very open to death. He always said: “I’m not afraid of leaving, but of the way I’m going to leave”, which is why he sought to have his right to a dignified death recognized.

Credit, Martha Sepúlveda Photo caption, Martha was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in late 2018

She did not conceive of a life confined to bed. The end of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is not being able to speak, not being able to swallow… it is something extremely painful and undignified for her.

The diagnosis was made very olympicically. Later, he began to lose strength in his legs, needing support to walk longer or shorter distances. Later, he needed support for all kinds of walks, even indoors.

And earlier this year she started needing support to go to the bathroom. Then you had to bathe, dress her. Sometimes eating or brushing was difficult because her hands were losing so much strength.

The worst thing for her is to see how she has evolved to the point where she cannot be independent for the most basic daily activities.

One day she said to me, “It would be so nice if I could ask for euthanasia.” And well, I didn’t take it too seriously.

But when she told me she wanted to do this, I denied it for a few days. I would say, “no, my mother, not yet.” It said, “Mother, please don’t.”

Credit, Martha Sepúlveda Photo caption, Martha with her son Federico.

I consider myself a very liberal person, I thought the right to euthanasia was a right that should be protected, but I never saw it as something close.

Later, however, realizing a little of her precarious condition, her despair and the indignity in which she found herself, she said, “I think I can show my love more if I support her in this decision she made.”

I need my mom and I want her to be with me in any condition. But in that case, I would be thinking only of me, of my needs.

We’ve been together for 22 years. My life revolved around her and hers around me. After your departure, I will have to invent another life. That’s why it was so hard at first.

When I took care of her, I had mixed feelings. On the one hand I liked it, because I felt that somehow I was giving back to my mother, all the support and everything she has done for me throughout my life.

But I was also thinking about what she was telling me. She told me, “Son, this is not life, this is not worth it.”

Credit, Martha Sepúlveda Photo caption, Martha Sepúlveda in old photo

Obviously I’m sad. I’m clearly anxious, clearly I’m… desperate in some way. It would be very strange if it wasn’t.

But I’m also somewhat comforted by the fact that my mom was able to end her life the way she wanted. The day and time she wanted.

From a very young age she said that she never wanted to be bedridden, totally dependent at all times.

We agreed that living is deciding, and since sclerosis began to physically condition my mother, she can no longer decide for herself.

Many people are surprised because they see her so peaceful and so happy.

Credit, Martha Sepúlveda Photo caption, Martha Sepúlveda has the support of Federico, her only son

My mom is calm and happy as they told her she could die because her life was literally hell. She wasn’t like that before. Before I was desperate, sad and with little hope for the future.

But now my mother is going to die on Sunday at 7 am. And he is happy because he knows that the euthanasia procedure will be applied.

On Sunday there will be a cremation, a Eucharist will be celebrated and that’s it, because basically that’s what she wants.

I will miss her so much. I believe there is nothing I will not miss, because nothing will ever be the same. Nothing

From your smile and your willpower and your good attitude towards the good and the bad in life… to your reprimands.