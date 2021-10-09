‘She’s going to die on Sunday morning’: the son who accompanies a mother in euthanasia

by

  • Cecilia Barria
  • BBC News World

Martha Sepúlveda

Credit, Martha Sepúlveda

Photo caption,

Martha Sepúlveda celebrated 51 years of life in January

Martha Sepúlveda is happy because she will end her life on Sunday, October 10, at 7 am. She smiles in front of the cameras, eating guacamole and drinking beer at a restaurant in Medellín, Colombia, even about to face death.

He is happy precisely because he got the court to authorize euthanasia.

In Colombia, euthanasia was decriminalized in 1997, but only became law in 2015. Since then, 157 procedures have been performed.

But last July, the country’s Constitutional Court extended the right to a dignified death to those who suffer “intense physical or mental suffering” from an incurable injury or illness.