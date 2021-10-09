“Shrimp-dinosaur”, three-eyed crustacean found by the hundreds in Arizona – SoCientífica

After historic rainfall levels in northern Arizona, visitors to the Wupatki National Monument found bizarre crustaceans in desert puddles. Experts confirmed that the animals were a type of dinosaur shrimp, an aquatic animal with a carapace and three eyes.

Overall, rainfall in Arizona reaches 20 centimeters each year. However, in recent weeks the desert state of the United States has received an impressive 12.7 centimeters of rainfall, creating several temporary puddles throughout the desert.

One of these puddles, incidentally, formed in a walled area of ​​the Wupatki monument that used to be a square more than 900 years ago. The square, along with other houses, had to be abandoned by the communities of farmers who lived there, after the explosion of the Sunset Crater Volcano.

Image: Micha L. Rieser / Wikipedia Commons

Apparently, the 32-meter-diameter square became the perfect environment for a curious species of crustacean, which reproduced by the hundreds in the large puddle. You Triops longicaudatus they look like a miniature version of the famous horseshoe crabs, in addition to having three eyes.

However, what made the infestation possible is the fact that the eggs of these crustaceans can remain dormant for decades until the environment is favorable. Furthermore, the dinosaur-shrimp shrimp is a hermaphrodite, with each individual having both reproductive organs. Furthermore, they can generate clones of themselves from unfertilized eggs, as well as self-fertilizing.

350 million years of shrimp dinosaur evolution – to become bird food

According to experts, the gender Triops it is extremely old, dating back to the Devonian period, over 350 million years ago. During all this time, the shrimp-dinosaur, of course, has evolved a lot. However, the animals still look quite prehistoric.

This, therefore, caught the attention of those responsible for the Wupatki National Monument, who were alerted to the presence of the Triops by site visitors. When analyzing the water puddles, park agents found hundreds of Triops in different stages of development.

These animals, it is worth mentioning, live on average for 90 days, leaving their super-resistant eggs for the next rainy season. However, it is possible that most of Arizona’s crustaceans do not reach this long-lasting mark. That’s because, according to those responsible for the park, the puddles last, in general, three to four weeks.

Image: Wikipedia Commons

What’s more, not only visitors found the bizarre crustaceans. Dozens of crows, hawks and a host of other birds spotted the opportunity for some easy snacks from afar. Still, it is likely that this generation of the shrimp dinosaur has left hundreds of eggs at the bottom of their puddles.

It remains to wait for the next rains and wait for the appearance of these incredible, almost prehistoric animals.

“I just took it in my hand and looked at it thinking ‘What is this?’ I had no idea,” Lauren Carter, head of the park’s rangers, tells Live Science.