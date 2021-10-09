Simone Mendes vents about not accepting “fat”

Simone Mendes, from the duo with Simaria and who is in the process of weight loss and nutritional re-education, answered questions from followers this Friday (8) about his appearance. The backwoodswoman was asked by a fan about “taking herself to be chubby”, showing her sincere opinion on the matter.

“I will speak for myself. I don’t like it when I’m too overweight. There are people who love being overweight. I have a friend who loves each other, goes to the beach, puts on the clothes she wants, she’s happy! You could look for videos of people who like each other the way they are. I think I could help you,” said Simone.

Simone comments on being chubby – (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Stories)

Some time ago the singer announced the change in her habits to lose weight. Simone shows that she is committed when it comes to diet, showing her habits on social media.

Recently, the famous shared a stories to say that a look from 9 years ago came back to fit her. Simone even showed a comparative photo and celebrated the moment.

