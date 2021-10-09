Simulations suggest that there could be a planet the size of Earth or Mars beyond Neptune’s orbit

A team of scientists suggests in a recent study that a planet the size of Earth or Mars may exist beyond the orbit of Neptune.

In their work, published in the Annual Review of Astronomy and Astrophysics, the researchers further suggest that simulations of the creation of the Solar System show that such a planet may have been pushed to the outer regions of the system by gas giants, writes the portal Phys.org.

As scientists continue to study the Solar System, they are trying to understand not only how the planets came to be, but why they lie in their current orbits. In this new work, the authors note that simulations of the evolution of the Solar System are still not able to explain the current configuration due to lack of information.

Researchers have noticed that there is something odd about the planets’ current configuration, where there are four inner rocky planets, an asteroid belt, and then four gas giants in the outer solar system. Then follow dwarf planets and other celestial bodies such as comets. Astronomers believe something is missing.

Artistic presentation of a celestial body located in the Solar System

They claim that it is unlikely that the natural evolution of our system would have four gas giants and then nothing but dwarfs. Following this logic, there should be some planets of other sizes, and their simulations support this theory, adding that the existence of another planet the size of Earth or Mars, positioned perhaps between two of the gaseous planets, would form a more accurate model, at least during the early stages of development.

Later, such a planet would have been pushed farther into space, either joining the dwarves or being pushed out into interstellar space, where it would travel alone. Scientists conclude that if such a planet exists on the outer margins of the Solar System, new telescopes may be able to locate it, thus confirming the theory.