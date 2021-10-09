Sofazenda has Mileide mayor and food with dandruff

Last night, on “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), the “Sofazenda” of the week featured Mileide mayor, some unsanitary habits in the kitchen and even a possible Juliette from Record. Check out:

Electoral Advertising

A Fazenda 2021: Mileide electoral poster - Reproduction/Playplus - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Mileide Election Poster

Image: Playback/Playplus

Carioca joined the wave of Rico Melquiades and made a part of the “Sofazenda” dedicated to electoral propaganda for Mileide, the people’s mayor, who will fight violence and comply with the laws. À la candidate, herself still appeared saying: “I respect everyone”.

World Record of Geniuses

The Farm 2021: Dayane's Vocabulary - Reproduction/Playplus - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dayane’s Vocabulary

Image: Playback/Playplus

It is not just “strategy” that marks Dayane Mello’s vocabulary. The moment when the girl talks about a “smaller bikini” was featured in “Mundo Record de Genios”.

Top Trash Brazil

The gastronomic picture was marked by Sthe and Solange, who performed unhygienic acts in the kitchen. Sthe, who usually prepares the meal for all participants, was caught trying the food with the same spoon he was using to stir it.

The Farm 2021: Sthe stirs food in the pot - Reproduction/Playplus - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Sthe stirs food in the pot

Image: Playback/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Sthe tastes food in the same spoon he uses to prepare it - Reproduction/Playplus - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Sthe tastes food in the same spoon he uses to prepare it

Image: Playback/Playplus

Solange, on the other hand, chose a very curious place to dry her hair. Chef Emanuel Mausoleu pointed out that it may have been a strategy of the former Gugu bath for the days when pedestrians were punished and ran out of salt. “No salt, season it with dandruff!”

The 2021 Farm: Solange dries her hair on top of the food - Reproduction/Playplus - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Solange dries her hair on her food

Image: Playback/Playplus

plant show

The Farm 2021: Show of plants - Reproduction/Playplus - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Show of Plants

Image: Playback/Playplus

Once again, those who “appear less than the peacock in The Farm” were remembered: Mileide, Dynho and Sthe.

Billet?

Thanks to a comment from Rico, Bil got his own forró, with several references to the “BBB 21” champion. After all, was he Juliette from Record?

The Farm 2021: Rico Pin Bil - Reproduction/Playplus - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Rich Pin Bil

Image: Playback/Playplus

2021 Farm: Bil wins forró in his honor - Reproduction/Playplus - Reproduction/Playplus

Farm 2021: Bil wins forró in his honor

Image: Playback/Playplus

