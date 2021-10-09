Sofazenda has Mileide mayor and food with dandruff

Last night, on “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), the “Sofazenda” of the week featured Mileide mayor, some unsanitary habits in the kitchen and even a possible Juliette from Record. Check out:

Electoral Advertising

The Farm 2021: Mileide Election Poster Image: Playback/Playplus

Carioca joined the wave of Rico Melquiades and made a part of the “Sofazenda” dedicated to electoral propaganda for Mileide, the people’s mayor, who will fight violence and comply with the laws. À la candidate, herself still appeared saying: “I respect everyone”.

World Record of Geniuses

The Farm 2021: Dayane’s Vocabulary Image: Playback/Playplus

It is not just “strategy” that marks Dayane Mello’s vocabulary. The moment when the girl talks about a “smaller bikini” was featured in “Mundo Record de Genios”.

Top Trash Brazil

The gastronomic picture was marked by Sthe and Solange, who performed unhygienic acts in the kitchen. Sthe, who usually prepares the meal for all participants, was caught trying the food with the same spoon he was using to stir it.

The Farm 2021: Sthe stirs food in the pot Image: Playback/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Sthe tastes food in the same spoon he uses to prepare it Image: Playback/Playplus

Solange, on the other hand, chose a very curious place to dry her hair. Chef Emanuel Mausoleu pointed out that it may have been a strategy of the former Gugu bath for the days when pedestrians were punished and ran out of salt. “No salt, season it with dandruff!”

The Farm 2021: Solange dries her hair on her food Image: Playback/Playplus

plant show

The Farm 2021: Show of Plants Image: Playback/Playplus

Once again, those who “appear less than the peacock in The Farm” were remembered: Mileide, Dynho and Sthe.

Billet?

Thanks to a comment from Rico, Bil got his own forró, with several references to the “BBB 21” champion. After all, was he Juliette from Record?

The Farm 2021: Rich Pin Bil Image: Playback/Playplus

Farm 2021: Bil wins forró in his honor Image: Playback/Playplus