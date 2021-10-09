Sony talks about fantastic lineup of games on its way to PS5 • Eurogamer.pt

Jim Ryan, president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, described the lineup of games heading to PlayStation 5 as “fantastic”.

In a conversation with GI.biz, Ryan says that “gaming, community and branding” are the main attributes of this business, an industry in which Sony’s video games division has always been “calm,” says Ryan.

Asked why PlayStation 5 has become such a desired console, Ryan says that “exclusives” are the most important attribute of all and talks about a fantastic lineup that is on its way to the console, to follow up on the great games that were once released.

“The launch lineup was our best ever and would say the best any console has ever had.”

“The work we’ve done since then is excellent, with Returnal and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and MLB: The Show 21 in the US, which is a good game. strongest we’ve ever had for any of our consoles. I can’t wait to see these games coming out, Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarok and Gran Turismo 7.”

According to Sony, these are just 3 of the 25 games being developed as exclusive to the PlayStation 5, something Ryan believes has become the biggest draw for anyone looking to buy a console.