Sony’s 2021 TV Line Gets PS5 Exclusive Features

THE Sony announced yesterday, 7, the feature called “Perfect for Playstation 5” to the televisions of the line Bravia XR. The new features promise to offer “an unprecedented experience with this next-gen console“, according to the manufacturer itself. The new exclusive features implemented will be two: Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Picture Mode by Gender.

Furthermore, TVs have vibrant colors, support 120 FPS frame rate at a 4K resolution. The new functions will arrive via software update on TV’s and Playstation 5 by the end of 2021.

New features

Automatic HDR Tone Mapping

Basically, the PS5 will automatically recognize the Bravia XR Television model and will select the most suitable HDR mode for this specific TV. In this way, it will be possible to see more details even in high contrast scenes. HDR mode settings will be optimized right away in the initial video game settings.

Automatic Image Mode by Genre

THE television will be able to detect if what is playing on the screen is a Playstation 5 game or a movie. Therefore, she will automatically trigger Game Mode, to reduce latency delay, prioritizing performance if you’re playing. Or, if it’s just the case consuming some video media, the TV will turn on the Standard Mode to focus on image processing. To use this function, you will need enable Auto Picture Mode.



Optimized sound experience

This feature should arrive later, scheduled for the european spring 2022. He will not be exclusive to the PS5, but yes to any Sony audio device, and promises a improves the audio consumption experience. You will also need a software update when available.

BRAVIA XR “Perfect for Playstation 5” models are: Z9J, A90J, A80J, X95J, X90J.

Ready for PS5

Before the announcement of “Perfects for Playstation 5”, Sony had already presented, in 2020, the models “PS5 Ready”, which basically supported 120HZ, 4K/8K and low latency refresh rate. These models were also from the BRAVIA line.

And do you think the new features will boost Sony TV sales?



Source: What Hi-Fi?