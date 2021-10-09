State government authorizes fans to return to stadiums

The stadiums cannot exceed 30% of their maximum capacity and it will be necessary to be fully immunized | Photo: Arena Fonte Nova | Disclosure

After more than a year and a half, fans will finally be able to return to the football stadiums in Bahia. The decision was announced this Friday, 8th, by the governor of the state, Rui Costa (PT), through his Twitter account. The events cannot exceed 30% of the maximum capacity and it will be necessary to be with full immunization against Covid-19.

“After a meeting with the Health Department this Friday, we decided to authorize the fans to return to Bahia stadiums, respecting the maximum limit of 30% of capacity. Fans will be required to wear a mask, who must prove full immunization against Covid- 19”, wrote the manager from Bahia.

According to the governor, the sale of alcoholic beverages will be prohibited in stadiums during matches. In addition, the use of masks, social distance and alcohol gel for hand hygiene will also be mandatory.

The details will be in the Official Gazette tomorrow, when the measure takes effect. The sale of alcoholic beverages will be prohibited in stadiums, which must respect the protocols adopted worldwide. The flexibility was possible due to the current rates of the pandemic in Bahia. — Rui Costa (@costa_rui) October 8, 2021

Acting state health secretary, Tereza Paim participated in the meeting with Rui Costa and took the opportunity to warn about the need for all people, regardless of whether they go to the stadiums or not, to complete the vaccination schedule.

“More than 700 thousand people didn’t take the second dose. The goal of your team is reason for celebration, but the distance is still necessary”, pointed out Paim.

The authorization takes effect from this Saturday, 9th, when the decree will be published in the Official State Gazette (DOE). With that, the confrontation between Bahia and Palmeiras, on Tuesday, 12th, for the 26th round of the Brasileirão, should be the first of the Esquadrão with the return of its fans.

Last Tuesday, the 5th, Tricolor de Aço began the registration of partner-fans who wish to be at Arena Fonte Nova in the duel against Verdão. Some criteria were prioritized by the Squadron’s board to select the supporters who will be able to return to the stadium.

The last time Bahia received its fans was before the pandemic, in the duel against Doce Mel, held on March 7 of last year, for the first phase of the Bahia 2020 Championship.



