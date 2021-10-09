States and Municipalities to Decide on Teen Vaccination

Most ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) voted to endorse the individual decision of Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, which confirmed the competence of states and municipalities to decide on the vaccination of adolescents over 12 years old against covid-19.

Voting takes place electronically and is open until 23:59 today (8), the time limit for the three ministers who have not yet manifested themselves to enter their votes.

On September 21, Lewandowski responded to the request for an injunction from various parties to resume immunization after the decision of the Ministry of Health to recommend the suspension of the application for this age group. After the decision, the folder returned to recommend the immunization of adolescents from 12 to 17 years. The only immunizing agent authorized for application in this age group is Pfizer.

In the decision, Lewandowski understood that the folder’s decision was not supported by academic evidence and criteria established by international and national health organizations and entities.

“Approval of the use of the Comirnaty vaccine from the manufacturer Pfizer/Wyeth in adolescents between 12 and 18 years old, whether they have comorbidities or not, by Anvisa and similar agencies in the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia , allied to the manifestations of important organizations in the medical area, lead us to believe that the Ministry of Health took an untimely and apparently wrong decision, which, if maintained, could promote undesirable setbacks in the fight against covid -19″, decided the minister .