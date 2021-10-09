STF forms a majority to authorize municipalities and states to retain income tax

× Photo: Marcello Casal Jr./Agência Brasil

The ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) formed a majority to establish which municipalities and states are entitled to keep the Withholding Income Tax (IRRF) which is levied on payments made by the public administration to service providers and suppliers of goods. There are 16 state civil suits discussing the matter in courts across the country, awaiting a settlement.

The rapporteur, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, affirmed that even if the Constitution attributes to the Union the competence for the IR, part of the tax revenue is attributed to the municipalities in the case of payment to suppliers, being a hypothesis of direct tax distribution.

Moraes’ vote was followed by ministers Gilmar Mendes, Carmen Lúcia, Rosa Weber, Ricardo Lewandowski, Edson Fachin and Dias Toffoli. The other ministers have until midnight today to register their votes in the court system.

The ministers analyze article 158 of the Federal Constitution. The provision says that it belongs to the municipalities “the proceeds from the collection of federal tax on income and proceeds of any nature, incident at source, on income paid, in any capacity, by them, their municipalities and by the foundations they establish and maintain”.

The concrete case is a decision of the Federal Regional Court (TRF) of the 4th Region, in favor of the municipality of Porto Alegre. The judges established the thesis that the constitutional provision defines the municipal ownership of revenues collected as IRRF levied on amounts paid by municipalities, to individuals or legal entities contracted for the provision of goods or services.