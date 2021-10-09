Sthe Matos has an anxiety crisis after bullshit

The succession of post-Roça bullshit, at dawn this Friday, October 8th, ended up being left over for those who had nothing to do with the situation. After Rich Melquiades announced that he was going to throw the house’s coffee powder away to get revenge on the “group”, due to the elimination of Erika Schenider, his best friend in the game, chaos broke out and Sthe Mattos was feeling sick.

Dynho Alves, enraged and went on top of Rich and needed to be contained to avoid an assault. In another moment, Victor Pecoraro turned a bottle of milk into Rico. The digital influencer from Bahia soon had an anxiety crisis and needed to be helped by her colleagues.

Bil Araújo was the first to run to help Sthe. Dayane Mello, in turn, needled the girl: “Normal, right, guys? She is the baby of the house”, said the model.

Remember that recently, Dynho Alves, Sthe Matos and Mileide Mihaile caused on social networks by sharing one of the beds in the room of “The Farm 13” due to the surprise arrival of Lary Bottino in the confinement. The movement of the eiderdown made a lot of noise and ended up generating buzz on the web.

Lying between Mileide Mihaile and Dynho Alves, Sthe Matos didn’t hide that she was being squeezed by the pawn. Some netizens speculated possible involvement among pedestrians amid the movement. About the controversy, Sthe’s boyfriend was sincere and said that despite the discomfort, he doesn’t intend to give up his beloved so easily.

“Who said it would be easy ? Who said it wouldn’t cause discomfort? Yeah… I already knew that any new challenge, we’d have to make a greater effort to make things continue working out”, began Victor in a post made on social networks.

Sthe got sick, cried, fainted, had a heart attack, died, resurrected, turned into a spirit, and nothing went with her. #The farm— ISpeakMyTruth (@spasiniwendel) October 8, 2021

Sthe feeling sick because of the crap kkkk but when it was time to make a shack when she discovered the horn she didn’t feel bad right — Fabiola (@CameloPFabiola) October 8, 2021

The adrenaline is gone and Sthe is feeling sick :(— cali • ⚖️ (@comentacali) October 8, 2021

Sthe having an anxiety crisis and Dayane: Normal right guys, she’s the baby of the house” I swear, only those who have or had it know how bad this is. This woman is inhuman.— ferꕤᩚ⃗ (@fertuitou) October 8, 2021

THE FIGHT BETWEEN RICO AND DYNHO WAS UGLY

Devastated by the elimination of your best friend from the game, Rich Melquiades started a fight with Tati Breaks Shack which ended up involving the entire house. The fight went on until Dynho Alves left for Alagoas. At first, they didn’t really touch each other, but the ex-On Vacation with the Ex accused the dancer of putting his foot in front of him to make him fall.

“What if I really fall, hit and break my chest?”, he asked, while knocking on the door to denounce his reality partner. “The Grupão is going to the top and will take each one of you out, one by one!”, guaranteed the dancer, shouting, after an exchange of barbs with Day.

The administrators of Rico’s Twitter profile pointed out that he is right and called for Dynho’s expulsion: “According to the survival manual, a pawn can be removed from the game for physical and deliberate violence or any attitude that could put physical integrity at risk of one or more participants!”, he recalled in a tweet, when they shared the scene in which the Alagoas tripped right in front of the dancer.

STHE MATOS TOLD HIS EX AND REVEALED THAT HE LEAKED NUDES

Sthe Matos opened her heart and vented about the difficult times she went through because of her ex-husband, Abner Pine. The influencer confessed to having faced a tough time after having an intimate video leaked with her fiancé, the manager Victor Igoh. In a conversation with pedestrians in “A Fazenda 13”, the young woman said that her former partner was responsible for having leaked the content on purpose.

“We are very keen on recording videos. Until today, we don’t stop and like it a lot. There are several at home. Once we recorded a video and he sent me a gif of this video on WhatsApp so I could save it just so we could have it. I saved the gif on my cell phone and he deleted the video from his. Ouch, [o gif] went to my gallery [de fotos],” she recalled.

“One day my ex [divulgou]. It was him because he was the only person who knew my password and ID and when we were together, he kept hacking me by ID… Then he took my ID, put it in [celular] from him and erased everything mine. I lost pictures of my birth, of all the fuck*s moments of my life. I lost everything,” said the influencer, who said she was startled to find out that a screenshot of her conversation was included in a lawsuit filed by him against her. .

“A couple of days went by and something that was in my gallery file already filed a lawsuit against me. It was a screenshot of a conversation and he attached it to a file. Only I had this print, I had taken it to send to my friend and I hadn’t even sent it. I took it off and stayed in the gallery and two days later I was in the process. I already knew and it was the confirmation I had. I couldn’t even start the process because it was a secret from the courts”, reported Sthe Matos, who claimed to have tried to file a lawsuit against the former.

“I couldn’t prove it. I just had a screenshot of the neighborhood and stuff. It’s still in process… He played to show that I wasn’t enough of a mother [pra cuidar do meu filho], a slut,” she said, who claimed to have lived through a difficult phase amid the repercussions caused at the time.

“After this video, the internet crowd supported me and my fans never left me. I got more confident, but it created a huge trigger in my head for a long time. I went out on the street and I didn’t want to go out anymore. I still felt really bad because of the process and I kept thinking that I was going to lose my son. Several ‘noias’ entered my head… At the hearing, he said he wanted an agreement for me to give up. Then I didn’t accept. Unfair,” recalled Sthe Matos.

Sthe and Abner ended their marriage after the influencer found out she was being betrayed by him. With a turbulent end, later, it was revealed that his son, Apollo, was not the result of his relationship with him, which caused great repercussions on social networks.

MAIN NEWS

The Farm 13: Afraid of Rico, Solange Gomes suggests hiding the thirst knives

Chamber of Deputies approves creation of “Paulo Gustavo Award”

Luisa Mell goes to court with protective measure against the ex

Fernanda Montenegro is ABL’s only candidate for the next immortal

Caio Ribeiro already has a date to return to work