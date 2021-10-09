SUV Fiat Pulse will have a 1.0 turbo engine of 130 hp and zero at 100 km/h in 9.4 s

There are only a few days left for the launch of the Pulse compact SUV, a Fiat revealed the long-awaited performance numbers of the new 1.0 flexible turbo engine that will serve the models of the group Stellantis. As expected, the three-cylinder with turbo will be the most powerful of its kind on the market, with up to 130 hp of maximum power with ethanol.

The number declared by the Italian brand, therefore, surpasses the 1.0 turbo flex of the Volkswagen, which generates 128 hp with vegetable fuel. But with gasoline in the tank, the 1.0 turbo from Stellantis also outperforms the rival – and with some slack. There are 125 hp of maximum power against 116 hp in the engine of the German brand, available in models Pole, Virtues, Nivus and T-Cross.

However, the engines deliver the same torque. There are 20.4 mkgf with both fuels, the equivalent of 200 Nm, a numeral that indicates their presence – “200 TSI” on VW, “Turbo 200” on Stellantis. Be that as it may, the Italian’s 1.0 turbo delivers maximum torque earlier, starting at 1,750 rpm. In the rival, the 20.4 mkgf appears at 2,000 rpm.

You will also like

Fiat/Disclosure

Acceleration from zero to 100 km/h

In addition to being more powerful, the Fiat Pulse with the new 1.0 turbo flex it will also be the fastest in acceleration from zero to 100 km/h. According to the Italian brand, the compact SUV takes 9.4 seconds. For comparison, the Volkswagen Nivus, its main competitor, takes 10 seconds to start up to 100 km/h. Pulse is even faster than Polo, which accelerates in 9.6 s.

Consumption

Fiat also announced the consumption figures for the SUV Pulse equipped with the 1.0 turbo engine. Fueled with gasoline, the utility vehicle averages 12 km/l in the city, and 14.6 km/l on the highway. According to the Italian brand, among SUVs with automatic transmission, the Pulse will be the most economical. However, Fiat has not yet released the data with ethanol in the tank.