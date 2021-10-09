Tadeu Schmidt’s visit to BBB promotes dance from the chairs on TV Globo

Maju Coutinho presents Fantstico (photo: Divulgao/TV Globo) With the age



Thaddeus Schmidt



, current presenter of



fantastic



, to



Big Brother Brazil



, two other programs from



TV Globo



will undergo major changes. Maria Jlia Coutinho



, Maju, leave the



Newspaper Today,



where have you been for two years, to present the



fantastic



. Also this week, according to UOL, she renewed her contract with the station, which will last until 2025.

the stay of



Poliana Abritta



, with whom



Schmidt



divided the Sunday news, uncertain.



Maju



be replaced in the



Newspaper Today



per



Caesar Tralli,



which presents the local news of the capital of São Paulo, the



SP1.



One of the names quoted for the



SP1



Marcelo Cosimo



, 41 years old, who presents the



GloboNews on Agenda



.

The name of



Thaddeus Schmidt



was taken as the favorite to replace



Leifert



after the announcement of your departure. Among those listed, there were also



Marcos





mion



, newly hired by the broadcaster, and



Ana Clara Lima



, presenter of



BBB plant



this year.

THE



Globe



has not yet officially commented on the information until the closing of this note. The confirmation was initially published by UOL.