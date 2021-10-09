Tadeu Schmidt’s visit to BBB promotes dance from the chairs on TV Globo

by

Disclose
Maju Coutinho presents Fantstico (photo: Divulgao/TV Globo)

With the age

Thaddeus Schmidt

, current presenter of

fantastic

, to

Big Brother Brazil

, two other programs from

TV Globo

will undergo major changes.

Maria Jlia Coutinho

, Maju, leave the

Newspaper Today,

where have you been for two years, to present the

fantastic

. Also this week, according to UOL, she renewed her contract with the station, which will last until 2025.

the stay of

Poliana Abritta

, with whom

Schmidt

divided the Sunday news, uncertain.

Maju

be replaced in the

Newspaper Today

per

Caesar Tralli,

which presents the local news of the capital of São Paulo, the

SP1.

One of the names quoted for the

SP1

Marcelo Cosimo

, 41 years old, who presents the

GloboNews on Agenda

.

The name of

Thaddeus Schmidt

was taken as the favorite to replace

Leifert

after the announcement of your departure. Among those listed, there were also

Marcos


mion

, newly hired by the broadcaster, and

Ana Clara Lima

, presenter of

BBB plant

this year.

THE

Globe

has not yet officially commented on the information until the closing of this note. The confirmation was initially published by UOL.