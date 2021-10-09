Tadeu Schmidt’s visit to BBB promotes dance from the chairs on TV Globo

With the age
Thaddeus Schmidt
, current presenter of
fantastic
, to
Big Brother Brazil
, two other programs from
TV Globo
will undergo major changes.
Maria Jlia Coutinho
, Maju, leave the
Newspaper Today,
where have you been for two years, to present the
fantastic
. Also this week, according to UOL, she renewed her contract with the station, which will last until 2025.
the stay of
Poliana Abritta
, with whom
Schmidt
divided the Sunday news, uncertain.
Maju
be replaced in the
Newspaper Today
per
Caesar Tralli,
which presents the local news of the capital of São Paulo, the
SP1.
One of the names quoted for the
SP1
Marcelo Cosimo
, 41 years old, who presents the
GloboNews on Agenda
.
The name of
Thaddeus Schmidt
was taken as the favorite to replace
Leifert
after the announcement of your departure. Among those listed, there were also
Marcos
mion
, newly hired by the broadcaster, and
Ana Clara Lima
, presenter of
BBB plant
this year.
THE
Globe
has not yet officially commented on the information until the closing of this note. The confirmation was initially published by UOL.