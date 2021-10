Test-event, Rock Brasil 40 Years Festival brings together icons of national music; see the schedule | Rio de Janeiro

the festival Rock Brazil 40 Years , one of the first big test events of open-air culture in Rio de Janeiro since the pandemic was decreed, starts in its concert space this Saturday (9).

The opening weekend begins presentations from Hanoi Hanoi, George Israel and Fernanda Abreu with special participation of Faust Fawcett. On Sunday (10), it’s time for Petrobras Symphonic Orchestra, Leoni and Leo Jaime. Monday (11), introduce themselves Paulinho Moska and Frejat (See full schedule, until November 1st, below).

The main shows, for 2.5 thousand people, will be on weekends, always from 5:30 pm, on a stage to Pira square, in Candelaria. See how to buy tickets and the complete schedule.

To participate in the test event, the public must be vaccinated and undergo an exam 48 hours before the event, in addition to following a series of rules (see all protocols).

At presentations will be displayed live on Rock Brasil’s Youtube channel. Canal Brasil broadcasts all shows from 9pm.

The festival will have some free attractions, such as pocket-shows, musicals, documentaries, art and photo exhibitions, lectures, as well as great presentations, on weekends, with the main names in Brazilian rock.

From Sunday to Wednesday – from 9am to 7pm. From Thursday to Saturday – from 9 am to 8 pm

FINE ARTS EXHIBITION – CURATED: ZÉ CARRATU AND LUIZ STEIN;

PHOTO EXHIBITION – CURATED: CRISTINA GRANATO;

MULTIMEDIA EXHIBITION – CURATED: BATMAN ZAVAREZE

15h and 18h ​​– CINEMA – BARÃO VERMELHO: WHY ARE WE LIKE THAT?

7 pm – LECTURE WITH NELSON MOTTA

3 pm AND 6 pm – CINEMA – CABOCLO FAROESTE

7 pm – THEATER – CASSIA ELLER: THE MUSICAL

10/09 – Saturday – Shows at Praça da Pira

3 pm – OPENING OF THE GATES

5:30 pm – PETROBRAS SYMPHONIC ORCHESTRA

6:45 pm – HANOI HANOI

8:10 pm – INSTRUMENTAL: GEORGE ISRAEL

9 pm – FERNANDA ABREU + FAUSTO FAWCETT

10/10 – Sunday – Shows at Praça da Pira

3 pm – OPENING OF THE GATES

5:30 pm – PETROBRAS SYMPHONIC ORCHESTRA

6:45 pm – LEONI

9 pm – LEO JAIME

3 pm – OPENING OF THE GATES

7 pm – PAULINHO MOSKA

9 pm – FREJAT

WEEK 2 – 10/13 to 10/18

From Sunday to Wednesday – from 9am to 7pm. From Thursday to Saturday – from 9 am to 8 pm

FINE ARTS EXHIBITION – CURATED: ZÉ CARRATU AND LUIZ STEIN;

PHOTO EXHIBITION – CURATED: CRISTINA GRANATO;

MULTIMEDIA EXHIBITION – CURATED: BATMAN ZAVAREZE

3 pm and 6 pm – CINEMA – BLITZ: THE MOVIE

7 pm – LECTURE WITH NELSON MOTTA

3 pm and 6 pm – CINEMA – TITANS: LIFE EVER SEEMS A PARTY

7 pm – THEATER – HEAD – A SCENIC DOCUMENTARY

10/16 – Saturday – Shows at Praça da Pira

3 pm – OPENING OF THE GATES

5:30 pm – PETROBRAS SYMPHONIC ORCHESTRA

6:45 pm – IRA!

8:10 pm – INSTRUMENTAL: GEORGE ISRAEL

9 pm – RED BARON

10/17 – Sunday – Shows at Praça da Pira

3 pm – OPENING OF THE GATES

5:30 pm – PETROBRAS SYMPHONIC ORCHESTRA

6:45 pm – KIKO ZAMBIANCHI

8:10 pm – INSTRUMENTAL: FERNANDO MAGALHÃES

9 pm – DINHO OURO PRETO

7 pm – POCKET SHOW – INNOCENT

WEEK 3 – 10/20 to 10/25

From Sunday to Wednesday – from 9am to 7pm. From Thursday to Saturday – from 9 am to 8 pm

FINE ARTS EXHIBITION – CURATED: ZÉ CARRATU AND LUIZ STEIN;

PHOTO EXHIBITION – CURATED: CRISTINA GRANATO;

MULTIMEDIA EXHIBITION – CURATED: BATMAN ZAVAREZE

3 pm and 6 pm – CINEMA – WE ARE SO YOUNG

7 pm – LECTURE WITH NELSON MOTTA

3 pm and 6 pm – CINEMA – CABOCLO FAROESTE

7 pm – THEATER – RENATO RUSSO: THE MUSICAL

3 pm – OPENING OF THE GATES

5:30 pm – MAESTRO JOÃO CARLOS MARTINS

6:45 pm – RUDE PLEBE

8:10 pm – INSTRUMENTAL: FERNANDO MAGALHÃES

9 pm – VENUS SHIRT

3 pm – OPENING OF THE GATES

5:30 pm – MAESTRO JOÃO CARLOS MARTINS

6:45 pm – JOÃO PENCA AND HIS MIQUINHOS AMSTERED

8:10 pm – INSTRUMENTAL: GEORGE ISRAEL

9 pm – PAULO RICARDO

7pm – POCKET SHOW – FAUSTO FAWCETT

WEEK 4 – 10/27 to 11/1

From Sunday to Wednesday – from 9am to 7pm. From Thursday to Saturday – from 9 am to 8 pm

FINE ARTS EXHIBITION – CURATED: ZÉ CARRATU AND LUIZ STEIN;

PHOTO EXHIBITION – CURATED: CRISTINA GRANATO;

MULTIMEDIA EXHIBITION – CURATED: BATMAN ZAVAREZE

3 pm and 6 pm – CINEMA – CAZUZA – TIME DOESN’T STOP

7 pm – LECTURE WITH NELSON MOTTA

3 pm and 6 pm – CINEMA – BLITZ – THE MOVIE

7:00 pm – THEATER – CAZAS DE CAZUZA

3 pm – OPENING OF THE GATES

5:30 pm – MAESTRO JOÃO CARLOS MARTINS

6:45 pm – NONE OF US

8:10 pm – INSTRUMENTAL: GEORGE ISRAEL

9 pm – CAVADÃO BIKINI

3 pm – OPENING OF THE GATES

5:30 pm – MAESTRO JOÃO CARLOS MARTINS

18:45 – FLAUSINO & SIDERAL + BEBEL GILBERTO PART.

8:30 pm – INSTRUMENTAL: FERNANDO MAGALHÃES

9 pm – MARINA LIMA

POCKET SHOWS PROGRAMMING NOVEMBER TO JANUARY 2022 – CCBB RJ

11/01 – EACH AND OTHER – 7 pm

11/12 – CLAUDIO ZOLI – 7 pm

11/29 – GEORGE ISRAEL – 7 pm

12/13 – PAULINHO MOSKA – 7 pm

12/27 – RODRIGO SANTOS – 7 pm

10/01 – JULIA MASTER – 7:00 pm

01/24 – EVANDRO MOSQUITA – 19h

02/07 – MARCELO NOVA – 19h

02/21 – LEONI – 7 pm

03/07 – HUMBERTO EFFE – 7 pm

Location: Banco do Brasil Cultural Center (Rua Primeiro de Março, 66 – Centro)

Telephone for information: (21) 3808-2020.

Opening hours: Sunday to Wednesday (9am to 7pm); Thursday to Saturday (9am to 8pm)

Tickets: Exhibitions and films – free admission

Pieces and pocket shows – R$ 30.00 (full) and R$ 15.00 (half).

*Purchase and pick up tickets for free events must be made through the website

*Ticket sales for theater and pocket-shows start 10 days before the scheduled date.