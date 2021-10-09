Thais Carla celebrates court decision at ‘Encounter’

Dancer and influencer Thais Carla commented and celebrated the lawsuit she filed against comedian Léo Lins for fat-phobic comments.

Léo Lins must pay R$5,000 to Thais in moral damages for the improper use of the image — the sentence showed that Léo Lins’ behavior when playing the video was offensive, promoted hate speech

In the “Meeting with Fátima Bernardes”, Thais stated that the court’s decision recognizing fat phobia means a lot to people.

This victory is not just for me. My work is not just a blogger, it’s social, it goes into the soul. A fat person has no chair, no doctor’s place, no job. The world wants to put people together. You have to understand that we are in thousands of ways. What happened to me is to show that people shouldn’t shut up. I’m not a monster. It’s to stop using the excuse that it’s about health, isn’t it. Thais Carla

Fátima Bernardes informed that the program’s team sought out the comedian of “The Night with Danilo Gentili” (SBT), but had no return from him.

Thais even called for society to stop judging only on the basis of another’s body.

People judge at first. Too bad in the world. He thinks that fat is useless, ‘he’s going to die soon’. They say that being fat is unhealthy, bad, incapable. But it’s just a synonym for your physical form. Thais Carla