The bank accounts grow, the transactions in CAIXA Tem fall

The number of Brazilians bankrolled has an expressive leap during the pandemic, in part due to the offer of the emergency aid at the box has. Between January 2020 and June 2021 alone, around 38 million people opened their first bank account.

According to the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) the reasons around interest in the banking system are really linked to the emergency aid. But this is not the only motivator, the launch of the PIX together with the promise of agility, as well as the growth of fintechs had an influence on this decision.

However, the growth of Brazilians is useless bankrolled if there is no financial movement in these accounts, whether they are: checking account, savings account or salary. The stagnation of accounts is related to the loss of income on the part of these Brazilians, making the numbers not represent a real advance in financial inclusion.

How many Brazilians are bankrolled?

A survey carried out in January this year by the Locomotiva Institute pointed out that 11% of bankrolled they have not operated the account since December 2020. This index is equivalent to 17.7 million people.

In the month of October prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, in 2019, a survey of six months until that moment indicated an average of 7.5 million bankrolled who no longer used the monthly bill.

Based on the indicators released by the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (PNAD), it is noted that the country’s economic scenario is one of the motivators for this situation, given that the Brazilian worker’s income has fallen since 2017.

On the other hand, the Ibre/FGV expects that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita may have an increase in the margin of 4.1% by the end of 2021. This means that the Brazilian may end the year 0.9% poorer than in 2019 and 7.5% below the historical record which, until then, had been registered in the year 2013.

What do experts say?

In the view of the president of Instituto Locomotiva, Renato Meirelles, if the banking institution does not offer enough benefits and advantages to encourage customers to use the account, it is common to leave it inactive or decide to withdraw all the money.

“People confuse banking with having a place to withdraw or deposit. Banking has to be providing people with a range of financial services that can make a difference in their lives”, declared Meirelles.

to the director of Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV), Marcelo Neri, the Brazilian financial system is unequal, being unable to include the entire population. This is because the dependence of proof of income along with the accumulation of debts by consumers affects this process.

He remembered that years ago the family allowance has been responsible for the distribution of income in the country, and that, in 2020, the creation of the digital social savings account of Federal Savings Bank (CEF), moved by the application box has for the purpose of unifying the payments of the emergency aid, acted as a push for people to adopt the habit of saving.

In the economist’s view, the trend is for competition to grow even more in the financial market due to the constant emergence of new fintechs. Normally, the performance of these companies revolves around offering credit and other services at reduced rates, which can lead to an increase in default.

“To advance [em maturidade financeira], the population needs the stability of the country and the government itself. 41% of Brazilians receive money from relatives and friends in urgent cases. We live in a pre-capitalist way of dealing with the emergency”, he pondered.

Role of emergency aid in banking

According to the analysis made by Banco24Horas, the emergency aid played an extremely relevant role in the country’s banking system and, consequently, in the company’s growth.

Given the need for Brazilians to withdraw the benefit in kind, the company was forced to appear in regions that until then had not been present, such as the periphery, among others.

The offer of the emergency aid during the Covid-19 pandemic it leveraged the number of Banco24Horas units present, which today are: 54% of the units in the Southeast; 21% in the Northeast; 7% in the North; 10% in the South and 8% in the Midwest. In all, there are 24 thousand ATMs spread throughout Brazil.

Laura Alvarenga Laura Alvarenga has a degree in Journalism from the Triângulo University Center in Uberlândia – MG. He started his career in the field of press consultancy, spent some years working in small local print newspapers and is now engaged in a career in online journalism through the FDR portal.