The cartoonist Nani, creator of the comic strip Vereda Tropical, by Covid-19, dies at 70 – 10/08/2021 – Illustrated

The writer and cartoonist Nani, author of the comic strip Vereda Tropical, died this Friday (8), at the age of 70, as a result of complications from Covid-19.

According to his widow, Inez Lucas, he spent about a week in a hospital in Belo Horizonte, but he had just undergone three liver transplants and could not stand it. Nani took both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Nani was the stage name of Ernani Diniz Lucas. Mineiro de Esmeraldas, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, began his career in the city in the 1970s, publishing cartoons in the newspaper O Diário. Soon after, he moved to Rio de Janeiro, where he lived until last year.

The cartoonist collaborated with some of the main Brazilian press vehicles, such as the newspaper O Globo and the magazines O Pasquim, Mad and Piauí. He also worked as a writer, scripting Chico Anysio’s programs “Chico Total” and “Escolinha do Professor Raimundo” and the comedy shows “Casseta e Planeta”, “Sai de Barro” and “Zorra Total”.

One of his most famous creations was the comic strip Vereda Tropical, published in several newspapers. The comic satirized the country’s political and social daily life.

Cartoonists of his time and younger generations, such as Adão and André Dahmer, lamented his death on social media. “Thank you for all the grace you left for us,” Laerte wrote.

In addition to his wife, Nani leaves behind two children, Juliano and Danilo Silva Lucas, and a granddaughter.