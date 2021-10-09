The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino argues ugly with Erika: “Will to punch”

Erika Schneider’s participation in Hora do Faro’s A Fazenda: Ultima Chance still stirs up pedestrians in A Fazenda 2021. One of the most irritated is Lary Bottino. The boy was mad at the behavior of his former colleague in confinement and tried to vent to Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos.

“I get very irritated. I want to punch the person [Erika] when she [colocava as mãos na boca] that I couldn’t count. What a desire to punch. It can’t be normal, what is it?” asked the influencer.

Earlier, Erika told everything she thought about Rico Melquiades’ other friend. “It was up to you to ally yourself with the majority. She didn’t stop to see what was coherent and what wasn’t, what was right or wrong, it just went with the flow”, detonated the eliminated one.

continues after advertising

“Hey, I’m here to think about mine, love. I’m not here to think about anyone, I don’t know anyone in here and not even you. I saw where the flow was, and so much so that I didn’t miss my vote. I didn’t have the slightest interest, I never felt excluded, because all the people hugged me here, I don’t see any group, but small people who can’t be with us. And I go where I find it good for me”. lary bottino

Erika didn’t spare the accusations. “You were maria-go-with-the-others,” he said. Lary denied it and insisted. “I go where is good for me. I have to see what’s good for me, not for you,” he returned. Faustão’s former dancer called her colleague “selfish”. She defended herself and stressed that she used her intelligence. “I was able to see what was happening and voted right. It’s so certain that you’re the one who’s there,” he finished.

Erika esculacha Tati Quebra Barraco in A Fazenda 2021

The hay was on fire again with the virtual presence of Erika Schneider in A Fazenda 2021. The ex-peoa was a guest of Hora do Faro and participated in a dynamic with the confined former colleagues. During the activity, Erika did not spare any need for some of those who are still in the running for the R$ 1.5 million prize. Tati Quebra Barraco was one of those targets. During the painting, the ex-peoa even cried.

continues after advertising

“Manipulator and she [Erika] he wrote, with his own hands, two new plaques. In addition to being manipulative, she added ‘eat and sleep’ and ‘heavy energy’”, announced Rodrigo Faro. Tati didn’t even wait for him to finish to make fun of him. “She has no argument. She follows everything others say. Since she got here, she’s never positioned herself. When the thing happened with Marina, I already saw that she wasn’t even worth the dish she eats”, fired the funkeira.

After the singer unburdened herself, it was Rico’s turn to provoke her rival in the game and praise her friend. “Perfect, never wrong, I love you, Erika,” he shouted.