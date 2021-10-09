The Walking Dead finally cites what happens outside the US

Generally speaking, the franchise The Walking Dead rarely goes into detail about the plight of the undead from outside the US border of America (which has been widely criticized by the public ever since).

However, they finally delivered an important tip about the status of other countries around the globe.

At the premiere of the second season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the lieutenant colonel Elizabeth Kublek maps the whole situation current post-apocalyptic.

“We’ve lived in this new world for 10 years and there are dead people dominating the entire continent … besides, at least we imagine, dominating the whole world”, she comments.

In her speech, it is clear that, even after 10 years, there are still dead people wandering across the continent and all over the world – although it is evident that no type of contact was ever made with other countries.

THE CRM, organization that Elizabeth is a part of, owns helicopters, bombs, sonic devices and full laboratories.

With that, the series suggests that it is only comfortable community and with advanced technology currently around the world. Otherwise, some kind of contact – for sure – would have already been made in the last 10 years.

The world being in complete destruction makes total sense within the franchise’s narrative. If Japan or the UK, for example, had developed a ‘cure’ for the undead, they would have already managed to get her to the United States and the rest of the world.

It doesn’t hurt to speculate that Elizabeth is a villain and she can be, very well, lying to secure their own interests. She is British… have you ever wondered if she has contact someone in england?

About The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead is a comic book saga that also features a TV series. The story portrays a group of survivors trying to live in the middle of a zombie apocalypse.

In addition to the undead, the protagonists have also had to deal with the threat of other humans, such as the Governor and Negan.

On TV, the first season was shown in 2010. The great protagonist of the series it was ex-cop Rick Grimes, actor Andrew Lincoln’s character, until he left the show during Season 9.

It has won numerous awards and its first seasons were highly praised by the public and critics. However, the ratings and the audience began to fall over time.

The franchise also has some spin-off series already released (Fear The Walking Dead and World Beyond) and others in development. Have also been announced three movies in the series, which must be carried out by Rick Grimes.

Besides Andrew Lincoln, the cast has names like Norman Reedus, Chandler Riggs, Melissa McBride, Danai Gurira, Steve Yeun and Lauren Cohan.

In the United States, the series is broadcast on the AMC channel, while in Brazil, is shown by the Fox pay channel.

