Tiago Piquilo asks Solange Gomes not to praise him

This evening, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Solange Gomes praised Tiago Piquilo on the couch at the house, chatting with the countryman and Victor Pecoraro. The pawn, however, asked his colleague not to make this type of comment anymore.

“Tiago stayed here, it’s good that he’s going to teach some people to be men. Some men, I’m not generalizing,” said the ex-Banheira do Gugu, celebrating the fact that Tiago escaped elimination last night and continued in the reality.

“Oh, Solange, please don’t say that. Solange, please,” asked James.

Sol continued talking, saying that James is polite and kind. Victor joked that he will spend a year at the singer’s house after the reality show to “learn how to be a person”, but Tiago asked the actor to stop with the comments and explained why he doesn’t want to be praised.

There are things in here that if we can make each other feel, it’s better than talking. Because I’m in a game, so are you, so is he and the other is too. Sometimes, we think we’re praising a person, but you’re making us sad. It doesn’t feel better in the world that you have this view of me, but it bothers you, it’s not cool. James Piquilo

“Because we’re in a game. So that weighs heavily. Even if it’s a joke, even if it’s a compliment. If you can make it feel, it’s better, let me feel it. Because sometimes I can tell you something that doesn’t deserve it. , belittles someone else, belittles you. And it’s not belittling ‘bad’. That’s great. But do you understand what I’m saying? I know you have this sensitivity and I know you understand too. thank you,” said the singer.

Solange had a confused expression during James’ speech, but said that she understood and that she still thinks he is polite and kind.

“Don’t talk anymore, no, because I feel bad”, asked the countryman.

“Really? But that’s a compliment,” Solange replied.

“Did you understand what I said? If talking outside is one thing, talking inside, no, it’s different,” said the singer.

Piquilo told Victor that everything in the reality show has a different weight and the actor agreed. The trio changed the subject then.