Tickets for Brazil x Uruguay: check out the 8 steps to watch the game at Arena da Amazônia

After buying the ticket on the site, fans need to register documents until they generate the CBF voucher

The fans are back to the Brazilian team games. The CBF began selling tickets for Brazil x Uruguay, a match valid for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, at Arena da Amazônia, in Manaus (AM), at 9:30 pm (20:30 local time) on Thursday (14). In respect of local sanitary regulations, in addition to purchasing admission, fans must follow the stadium access manual, which shows the step-by-step step from the ticket purchase to the generation of the CBF voucher, which will allow the public to watch the classic south -American.

Check out the 8 steps to watch Brazil vs. Uruguay at Arena da Amazônia:

1) Buy the ticket at https://www.eventim.com.br/eliminatorias-2022

2) Access https://voltadopublico.cbf.com.br/

3) Fill in the registration

4) Insert data and proof of vaccination file

5) Insert exam file (if necessary)

6) Fill out the epidemiological form

7) Generate CBF voucher

8) Attend the stadium with a CBF voucher and ticket

1) BUY THE TICKET

The official website for Brazil x Uruguay tickets is https://www.eventim.com.br/eliminatorias-2022. Following the protocol for the presence of the fans, 14,000 people can access the Arena da Amazônia for the game, with 10,000 tickets on sale. Check prices for all available sectors.

Superior: BRL 250 / BRL 125

Lower: BRL 350 / BRL 175

VIP Area: R$ 500 (with food and beverage service)

Cabin: R$ 700 (with food and beverage service) – Hospitality: (21) 99675-8842

2) ACCESS https://voltadopublico.cbf.com.br/

To start the accreditation process at the stadium, access the website https://voltadopublico.cbf.com.br/

3) COMPLETE THE REGISTRATION

Fill in all available fields on the screen.

When completing the filling click on register account.

After account registration, you will be redirected to the restricted area of ​​the system.

4) INSERT DATA AND FILE PROOF OF VACCINATION

If your vaccine data are not being presented automatically (by CPF number), you must register the updated data of the vaccine.

Click on Register Vaccines or the Vaccines button.

Click Add New Vaccine

a) Select the vaccine manufacturer

b) Enter the date of application of the vaccine

c) Enter the vaccine batch

d) Upload the vaccination card or proof of vaccination

e) Click Add Vaccine

Registered vaccines will need approval after manual inclusion. After approval, they will be marked in green.

5) INSERT EXAM FILE (if necessary)

Click Signup.

Enter the number of the ticket purchased and click Start Enrollment.

Watch out for deadlines!

Inclusion of the RT-PCR exam: from 10/11.

Inclusion of the Antigen test: from 10/12.

Filling in the form: from 10/13.

Click Add Exam:

a) Select the type of Exam you want to include

b) Inform the laboratory

c) Inform the exam collection date

d) Inform the result of the examination, according to the report provided by the laboratory

e) Click Add Exam.

Your exam will be verified by the responsible committee and will be subject to approval.

6) COMPLETE EPIDEMIOLOGICAL FORM

Within the deadline for submitting the form, click Fill Form.

Fill out the entire epidemiological form. Click Save Form.

7) GENERATE CBF VOUCHER

With the vaccine, PCR or antigen test and epidemiological survey approved, it will be possible to generate the Voucher to access the stadium.

Click Issue Voucher.

8) ATTEND THE STADIUM WITH CBF VOUCHER AND TICKET

Attend the Arena da Amazônia with the Voucher Issued and Ticket to support the Brazilian team.

The CBF voucher system is fed with information from Chronus, Librepass and About Pharmaceuticals platforms. If you have any questions, please contact support from 10/8 to 10/14, from 12:00 to 20:00, by telephone (21) 3572-1996 and by e-mail [email protected]