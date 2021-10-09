Tierry Recalls Behavior Change After Son’s Serious Illness | It’s from Home

Although many people think that Tierry is a singer who has “now arrived” in the music scene, the 32-year-old from Bahia already has 13 years of career and many life stories to tell. father of the little one Adriel, 6 years old, he counted on the board promises, from É de Casa this Saturday (9), that the illness the son had in 2017 changed his life:
“I had my faith tested when my son was three years old. He had a septic shock from bacteria and he had five cardiac arrests. It was very difficult days, four months in the ICU.”
Tierry lost faith when he saw his son getting worse — Photo: Globo
“He used the so-called ECMO, the same used by Paulo Gustavo. He spent 45 days using an out-of-body lung. Five times, we heard that Adriel couldn’t stand it and that the best thing was to let him go”, recalls Tierry, moved.
Faced with such gravity, Tierry needed to review his behavior and attitudes:
“I didn’t think much about the affective issue, of being committed to the other. And the child comes to be able to change our lives.”
After four months, Adriel managed to recover from the illness and Tierry leaves a life lesson:
“He had some sequelae, because it was really heavy. But he’s a perfect kid, he didn’t have any kind of neurological sequel. And he’s a kid who teaches us every day to have resilience.”