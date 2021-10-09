TikTok officially arrives on LG Smart TVs, but not for everyone

Tiktok has just released a custom-built app for LG’s 2020 and 2021 smart TVs. According to the manufacturer, the social networking app is compatible with models running the latest webOS 5.0 and 6.0, thanks to a firmware update made available on October 8th. Some older models from 2019 may also receive updates “in the coming months”.

For now, the app will arrive in a restricted way to three European countries — United Kingdom, France and Germany — the same ones already awarded with the program for smart TVs from Samsung, Android TV and Fire TV. The program will allow viewers to see the content of the “For you” and “Following” feeds, in addition to having access to the tab called “Discover”, exclusive for those who want to have contact with unknown users and with content on the rise.

TikTok will officially arrive on TVs with WebOS (Image: Disclosure/LG)

TikTok even made available a version more limited to Fire TV in the United States, called More on TikTok, but, according to The Verge website, there is still no forecast for expansion to other locations. This alternative features popular platform playlists and video compilations, as well as interviews with the most popular content creators and users of the app, but it doesn’t offer the full mobile experience.

It remains to be seen how the company plans to adapt the vertical format to the horizontal widescreen displays of smart televisions. The fact is that this movement reveals a legitimate concern of TikTok in serving more diversified and broad audiences, which paves the way for increased revenue with TV-oriented advertisements.

Source: The Verge