TikTok’s Challenge to Gain Muscle Mass May Cause Choking

From time to time a new type of challenge becomes popular in TikTok, the famous challenges, in English. Recently, thousands of people around the world have recorded videos consuming dry powdered protein supplements, instead of mixing them with water or other liquid, as recommended by manufacturers.

The goal, according to users of the social network, is to make the pre-workout reach the bloodstream faster, optimizing your results. Doctors warn, however, that the practice can cause asphyxia, pneumonia, heart disorders and other complications caused by excessive consumption of substances present in supplements.

Researcher Nelson Chow, a Princeton University student and research intern at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New York, conducted a study on this type of content and warned of its impact on users’ health, especially those under 18 years they have access to the videos.

“It can be difficult for doctors to identify new trends that may pose health risks among young people,” Chow told the Daily Mail. He analyzed 100 TikTok videos entered with #preworkout. Of these, 31 showed the consumption of dry pre-training and accumulated more than 8.2 million likes.

In the study, Chow took into account the number of tans, the combination of the powder with other substances, the number of servings and the method of ingestion used. Some people drank energy drinks or alcohol soon after consuming the supplement. “Sometimes investigating unorthodox platforms like TikTok can yield valuable results,” said the study’s author. The research results will be presented this weekend during the American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference and Exhibition 2021