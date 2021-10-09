“Time Out” chooses the “coolest neighborhoods in the world” in 2021

By Francesca Street, CNN

(CNN) – A gastronomic center in Danish capital with new businesses that prospered even at the height of the pandemic, it was considered the coolest neighborhood in the world by “Time Out” magazine.

Nørrebro, in Copenhagen, led the 2021 list of global publication. The selection was compiled using a survey of nearly 27,000 people living in cities around the world, reviewed by Time Out’s global team of editors.

For the publication, community spirit played an important role in selecting the best districts in the wake of Covid-19.

“The pandemic has been quite devastating for cities and for culture and hospitality companies,” said Caroline McGinn, global editor-in-chief of Time Out, to the CNN Travel. “But each of these places has its own story to tell about how people came together to support each other – and how they invented a new culture along the way.”

Andersonville, Chicago, known for its LGBTQIA+ scene prosperous and for its green spaces, it ranked second on the list. The historic Jongno 3-ga neighborhood in Seoul, South Korea, came in third.

Fourth place went to Edinburgh’s Leith district, a former industrial area of ​​the city that has an emerging creative scene and a growing list of top-rated restaurants. Rounding out the top five is the artistic Station District of Vilnius, Lithuania, praised by “Time Out” for its street art and the bar scene.

Neighborhood atmosphere

Neighborhood number one, Nørrebro, was recommended by Time Out not only for its bustling commerce, with old and new addresses, but for its recent community initiatives, including the car-free Sunday program and an interactive art exhibition called Usynglige Stier (“Invisible Paths”).

Copenhagen it was also recently recognized as the “safer” city in the world. by the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Safe Cities Index (SCI). This week, the Noma restaurant, a contemporary Copenhagen landmark, was also voted the best in the world.

“The survey rankings aren’t the only thing that matters, we’re also thinking about the ‘vibe’, the neighborhood atmosphere,” said McGinn, explaining that the editors improved the list by applying a localized perspective.

“Neighborhoods in big cities are dynamic, they change quickly. And that brings up something really good: looking at some of the interesting ideas that came true very quickly during Covid-19.”