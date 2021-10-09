“Time Out” chooses the “coolest neighborhoods in the world” in 2021

By Francesca Street, CNN
(CNN) – A gastronomic center in Danish capital with new businesses that prospered even at the height of the pandemic, it was considered the coolest neighborhood in the world by “Time Out” magazine.
Nørrebro, in Copenhagen, led the 2021 list of global publication. The selection was compiled using a survey of nearly 27,000 people living in cities around the world, reviewed by Time Out’s global team of editors.
For the publication, community spirit played an important role in selecting the best districts in the wake of Covid-19.
“The pandemic has been quite devastating for cities and for culture and hospitality companies,” said Caroline McGinn, global editor-in-chief of Time Out, to the CNN Travel. “But each of these places has its own story to tell about how people came together to support each other – and how they invented a new culture along the way.”
Andersonville, Chicago, known for its LGBTQIA+ scene prosperous and for its green spaces, it ranked second on the list. The historic Jongno 3-ga neighborhood in Seoul, South Korea, came in third.
Fourth place went to Edinburgh’s Leith district, a former industrial area of the city that has an emerging creative scene and a growing list of top-rated restaurants. Rounding out the top five is the artistic Station District of Vilnius, Lithuania, praised by “Time Out” for its street art and the bar scene.
Neighborhood atmosphere
Neighborhood number one, Nørrebro, was recommended by Time Out not only for its bustling commerce, with old and new addresses, but for its recent community initiatives, including the car-free Sunday program and an interactive art exhibition called Usynglige Stier (“Invisible Paths”).
Copenhagen it was also recently recognized as the “safer” city in the world. by the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Safe Cities Index (SCI). This week, the Noma restaurant, a contemporary Copenhagen landmark, was also voted the best in the world.
“The survey rankings aren’t the only thing that matters, we’re also thinking about the ‘vibe’, the neighborhood atmosphere,” said McGinn, explaining that the editors improved the list by applying a localized perspective.
“Neighborhoods in big cities are dynamic, they change quickly. And that brings up something really good: looking at some of the interesting ideas that came true very quickly during Covid-19.”
Time Out also says sustainability is at the forefront of decision making: the second coolest neighborhood, Andersonville, Chicago, was celebrated for its eco-friendly composting program, called Clark Free Composts, while Sai Kung, Hong Kong, ninth on the list, it was praised for its zero-waste stores and the environmental group Friends of Sai Kung.
McGinn said the survey highlighted how cities were affected by the pandemic differently, but one unifying factor was “a big shift towards localism and hyperlocalism, which is here to stay.”
“People frequented their neighborhoods, depended on them for their livelihood, community and social life, and in many cases, they fell in love with them,” said the editor-in-chief.
The publication also highlighted companies and mandatory landmarks for each neighborhood – including live music venues like the Corner Hotel in Richmond, Melbourne (number 10) and the coffee shop Graine D’Or in Ngor, Dakar (number eight).
For the editor-in-chief, reference points are the “soul of our cities”.
“When ‘Time Out’ curates the best of cities, our editors look for happy surprises: new off-the-radar spots that don’t have a skilled marketing department, but are wonderful. We look for all the obvious things – flavor, authenticity, excellence – but also the secret ingredient, places where vibe and experience really move the environment and seem definitive for this place and time.”
“Sense of community”
Thomas Spelling, Coffee & Bakery Partner Rondo, in Nørrebro, which was highlighted by the list, said the area had benefited from a strong sense of community.
“I think that’s part of Nørrebro’s charm,” he told the CNN Travel. “It’s mostly a residential area and many companies have strong ties to the neighborhood.”
Your comments were echoed by the team at The Barking Dog, a bar in Nørrebro also named as a local highlight.
“We couldn’t be more proud to see Nørrebro on the list. Not only is the bar in Nørrebro, but some of us from the bar also live here. And we have a hard time finding a reason to leave the neighborhood whenever we need to,” the bar staff collectively declared.
“Nørrebro is full of diversity, adventure and arts. There is a deep sense of community among residents and businesses that demonstrates the constant evolution of the neighborhood as a whole.”
Time Out’s Top 10 Neighborhoods
1. Nørrebro, Copenhagen, Denmark
2. Andersonville, Chicago, USA
3. Jongno 3-ga, Seoul, South Korea
4. Leith, Edinburgh, Scotland
5. Station District, Vilnius, Lithuania
6. Chelsea, New York, USA
7. District XI, Budapest, Hungary
8. Ngor, Dakar, Senegal
9. Sai Kung, Hong Kong
10. Richmond, Melbourne, Australia
(Translated text. Click here to read the original in English).
