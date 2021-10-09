Today’s horoscope: October 9, 2021; check the forecasts

See today’s horoscope predictions for your zodiac sign this Saturday, October 9, 2021. Check out the most amazing astrological predictions of the week, health, work, love, money, guardian angel and guess of the day. See the configuration of space, moon and planets for this day.
Aries
Distant issues will focus your attention and, in addition to providing new ideas, will give you good benefits. Don’t rush into travel and rest more, calm down. In love and chance there will be news.
–Continues after advertising–
Date of sign: 21/03 to 20/04
Guardian Angel: Uriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 57-75-4-45-23-99-14
Bull
Your home life will suffer some ups and downs, but soon they will have a solution. New responsibilities will come to you, but you will rise to the occasion. Today is a day of advancement and success.
Date of sign: 21/04 to 20/05
Guardian Angel: Rafael
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 36-12-65-8-61-46-33
Twins
Don’t rely too much on new acquaintances on the day. Words are blown away and promise the same. Analyze everything long before you act or you’ll regret it, don’t risk money today.
–Continues after advertising–
Date of sign: 05/21 to 06/20
Guardian Angel: Minguel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 56-72-13-55-41-11-90
Cancer
Loves and passions will be the order of the day, as today your personal magnetism will be very accentuated and your dialectical capacity the best. Day with luck at random and with new contacts.
Date of sign: 21/06 to 22/07
Guardian Angel: Israel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 96-78-49-52-5-80-68
Lion
Master your impulses a little. As much as you’re right in what you say, others won’t go to work. Use diplomacy and play smarter with every step. The night will offer you a lot of passion.
Date of sign: 7/23 to 8/22
Guardian Angel: Salathiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 6-43-26-69-86-2-22
Virgin
We all have strengths and weaknesses, if you criticize the faults of others too much today, you will fall into your own trap. Traveling with friends will be very happy and profitable, today it improves the social.
Date of sign: 23/08 to 22/09
Guardian Angel: phanuel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 88-53-71-44-24-25-97
Lb
You will receive very pleasant news from people far away and, in your home environment, you will find a total balance. At night, fiery adventures can arise, your erotic magnetism is full.
–Continues after advertising–
Date of sign: 09/23 to 10/22
Guardian Angel: Cassiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 38-74-7-37-85-27-59
Scorpion
Your inner passions will surface and the day you are forced to look for a way out of your anxieties. Adventures will be easily achievable and successful, enjoy this good sequel.
–Continues after Advertising!–
Date of sign: 10/23 to 11/21
Guardian Angel: jeliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 60-77-62-89-42-39-29
Sagittarius
If you are forced to travel, beware of forgetfulness and distractions. A family member or friend will ask for help and it will change your plans and goals, don’t give it the first time.
–Continues after advertising–
Date of sign: 11/22 to 12/21
Guardian Angel: metatron
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 47-66-3-48-54-9-15
Capricorn
You will be presented with a very good emotional opportunity where you can unleash your imagination. Do not lock yourself at home and go out to live it intensely, you must recharge your batteries and live longer.
Date of sign: 12/22 to 01/20
Guardian Angel: abadon
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 81-63-16-28-93-40-20
Aquarium
You will be the center of everyone’s attention and it’s easy for them to criticize your attitude and way of being today. Do not appear in the answer and everything will happen very soon without any problems. Money arrives by chance or business.
Date of sign: 01/21 to 02/19
Guardian Angel: Gabriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 70-1-18-58-0-32-91
–Continues after Advertising!–
Fishes
On a day when sentimental satisfactions will be many and others will make you feel very happy. The intimate moments will be very intense and full of illusions, it’s your day to succeed.
Date of sign: 02/20 to 03/20
Guardian Angel: theliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 50-21-30-98-35-87-17
Related