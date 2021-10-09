Top hat FC 2021: see 10 technical tips for the #25 round of the fantasy game | tips

The market for round #25 is open until 4 pm (GMT) on Saturday (9th). Click here and climb your team!

Jailson (Palm Trees) – C$ 6.18

  • Makes, on average, three saves per game
  • Already saved a penalty

Adversary: Bragantino, at Allianz Parque

Daniel (International) – C$9.69

  • Best average among fantasy goalkeepers: 5.22 points
  • Accumulate 74 saves in 21 matches

Adversary: Chapecoense, in Beira-Rio

Nino (Fluminense) – C$ 10.53

  • Goes well in the aerial ball: he has already scored two goals
  • Average of two trips per game

Adversary: Atlético-GO, at Maracanã

Bruno Méndez (International) – C$7.26

  • Average of 5.02 points per game
  • Makes, on average, more than two trips per game

Adversary: Chapecoense, in Beira-Rio

Calegari (Fluminense) – C$ 8.89

  • He makes, on average, more than three tackles per game and, in 11 games, he has not yet been punished with cards
  • Chance for SG, as Atlético-GO has scored only 20 goals in the league so far and has the second worst attack in the Brazilian

Adversary: Atlético-GO, at Maracanã

Erick (Athletico-PR) – C$ 5.53

  • Despite being full-back in fantasy, he has been playing in midfield and getting well ahead
  • It has an assist, 34 tackles and 12 submissions

Adversary: Bahia, at the Arena da Baixada

Renato Augusto (Corinthians) – C$12.83

  • Average of 5.55 points per game
  • Has finished a lot: he has already scored two goals and hit the crossbar twice in just seven matches

Adversary: Sport, at Arena Pernambuco

Terans (Athletico-PR) – C$ 12.70

  • He has already scored five goals and provided seven assists at Cartola FC 2021
  • Face Bahia, which has the most leaked defense in the Brazilian Championship, alongside Chape

Adversary: Bahia, at the Arena da Baixada

Roger Guedes (Corinthians) – C$ 17.13

  • Hold this average: 9.26 points per game
  • In just five games, he scored three goals and provided an assist

Adversary: Sport, at Arena de Pernambuco

Yuri Alberto (International) – C$6.07

  • Already have seven goals and two assists in fantasy in 2021
  • Face Chape, owner of the worst defense in the competition, alongside Bahia

Adversary: Chapecoense, in Beira-Rio

Saturday 10/09
Fluminense x Atlético-GO
Atlético-MG x Ceará
Sport x Corinthians
Fortaleza x Flamengo
Athletic-PR x Bahia
Palm trees x Bragantino
Youth x America-MG

Sunday 10/10
International x Chapecoense
Saints x Guild

Not valid for Cartola
Cuiabá x São Paulo