Treasury Direct: with IPCA below expectations, government bond rates have fallen on this 6th

SAO PAULO – This Friday (8) session is full of important economic indicators. In Brazil, the highlight is the official September inflation figures released today, which came in below market forecasts. Still, the 1.16% advance was the highest value for the month since 1994.

During an Itaú BBA event, Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank, assessed that this month’s IPCA was less worse than expected, but worse than projected a month ago by the market and by the monetary authority itself.

Meanwhile, on the international radar, attention is focused on the employment data for September coming from the United States, which came in well below expectations by the market.

In this context, the market for government bonds traded through the Treasury Direct operates in a fall on this Friday afternoon (8). The indentation is greater among preset papers.

In the update at 3:20 pm, the yield on fixed-rate securities maturing in 2026, for example, was 10.28% per year, against 10.31% at the beginning of the day. In the previous session, the paper offered a return of 10.47% per year. The interest paid on the fixed rate bond maturing in 2031, in turn, was 10.88%, below the 11.06% per annum registered a day earlier.

Among inflation-linked securities, the real interest paid by the Treasury IPCA+ maturing in 2055 dropped from 5.06% to 5.02% per annum, this Friday afternoon. At the same time, the real interest offered by the Treasury IPCA+ maturing in 2026 was 4.66% per annum. A day earlier, the same paper offered a real return of 4.70% per annum.

Check the prices and updated rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto this Friday afternoon (8):

Amidst a scenario of rising interest rates, investors will gain an extra incentive to invest in government bonds. According to Jeferson Bittencourt, secretary of the National Treasury, the custody fee charged on securities traded in the Treasury Direct will go from 0.25% to 0.2% per year, as of January 1, 2022.

The information was given last night (7) during the World Investor’s Week, an event organized by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) and B3.

IPCA

On the local scene, the market’s focus is on inflation data measured by the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for September. According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), inflation rose by 1.16% in September.

With that, the indicator accumulates highs of 6.90% in the year and 10.25% in the last 12 months, above the registered in the 12 immediately previous months (9.68%).

The expectation, according to the Refinitiv consensus, was 1.25% high compared to August 2021 and 10.33% in the annual comparison.

Commenting on the inflation numbers, the president of the Central Bank said that “there are mixed signals in last month’s IPCA. Services inflation in the September IPCA was a little better than expected, but effects on food and energy persisted”.

He also admitted that market projections for inflation in 2022 are on an upward trajectory, especially because of the inflationary inertia expected from this year to the next.

For Alberto Ramos, chief Latin America economist at Goldman Sachs bank, significant cost and input pressures, rising service inflation, persistent political and fiscal risk, and inertial forces are tainting the outlook for next year’s inflation.

“In a scenario of intense inflationary pressures, the probability of the central bank being able to bring inflation to the 3.50% target in 2022 is low”, highlighted Ramos.

Precatório and ICMS on fuel

On the political front, the highlight is the new readjustment in fuel prices, which will take effect from tomorrow (9). Petrobras informed this Friday (8) that the average sale price of LPG to distributors will go from R$ 3.60 to R$ 3.86 per kg, equivalent to R$ 50.15 per 13 kg.

For gasoline A, the average sale price of Petrobras, for distributors, will go from R$ 2.78 to R$ 2.98 per liter, an increase of 7.19%.

In a statement, the oil company informed that “the adjustments reflect part of the rise in international oil price levels, impacted by the limited supply in view of the growth in world demand, and the exchange rate, given the strengthening of the dollar globally.”

Fuels were even the theme of President Jair Bolsonaro’s weekly live (no party) held yesterday (7). On the occasion, Bolsonaro defended that the changes around the ICMS for fuels affect the value of gasoline at refineries and the value of ethanol at the plant.

According to the bill presented by Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber, on Tuesday (5), the state tax would have a fixed rate to be determined based on the average of the last two years.

On the political front, discussions around the 2022 Annual Budget Law (PLOA) project are back on the agenda. On Thursday (7), Bruno Funchal, Special Secretary for the Treasury and Budget, stated that the sending of the PLOA amendment message for 2022 should be done between the end of October and the beginning of November.

However, the secretary said that the government is awaiting the approval of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the precatoria for this to happen. He said again that the PEC is essential to make room in next year’s budget for public expenditure.

international scene

Meanwhile, in the external scenario, investors reflect the disclosure of the payroll, US labor market report. According to the document, 194,000 jobs were created in September in the country and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.8%.

The value was well below expectations by analysts interviewed by Dow Jones, expected to create 500,000 new jobs in September. In August, for example, 235,000 jobs had been created, a balance below the market consensus estimate of 720,000 jobs.

The data of the payroll they should be central to the Federal Reserve’s assessment of when to start reducing the pace of its bond-buying program, currently at $120 billion a month.

The market is also breathing a little easier as the US Senate approved an increase in the US debt ceiling by nearly half a trillion dollars by December 3 on Thursday night.

