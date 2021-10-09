Two days after suspension, Texas law banning abortion after 6 weeks of pregnancy takes effect again | World

Overturning the suspension came from a federal appeals court in the state of Louisiana (see details below), in a US government lawsuit against the state of Texas to overturn the law. Now, the federal government has until Tuesday (12) to respond to the new decision.

By law, termination of pregnancy has been a guaranteed right in all 50 US states since 1973. The US Department of Justice, which filed the case against Texas, said the anti-abortion text was an “open affront to the Constitution.”

Abortion in the US: How New Supreme Court Case May Limit Right to Terminate Pregnancy

State Abortion Clinics returned to seeing patients with more than 6 weeks of pregnancy for just one day – and for the first time since early September, when the law came into force.

The standard prohibits the procedure after detecting the heartbeat of the embryo and does not provide for exceptions for cases of rape or incest. In the 6th week of pregnancy, many women don’t even know they are pregnant.

“Patients are being thrown back into a state of chaos and fear,” Nancy Northup, president of the Center for Reproductive Rights – which represents several state clinics that briefly resumed abortion services – told the Associated Press news agency. She called on the US Supreme Court to “intervene and end this madness.”

Pictured Oct. 2, women protest with billboards in Austin, Texas, against the state law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. They hold up signs with phrases like 'don't mess with Texas women', 'you need to calm down and give us back our rights' and 'if men could get pregnant, it wouldn't even be an argument.' — Photo: Stephen Spillman/AP

Texas law was suspended on the 6th by Texas District Judge Robert Pitman, appointed to the job by former President Barack Obama.

In the 113-page suspension, Pitman said that since the law went into effect, “women have been illegally prevented from exercising control over their lives in ways protected by the Constitution.” He added that “this court will not sanction another day of this offensive deprivation of such an important right.”

Understand what the Texas abortion ban means to the rest of the US

ANALYSIS: new abortion law in Texas was thought up and passed by men

Before Pitman’s ruling, other courts refused to block the law — including the Supreme Court, which allowed the text to go forward in September without ruling on its constitutionality.

Right after the law was suspended, Texas abortion clinics were already preparing for the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals – in New Orleans, Louisiana – act to reverse suspension. The court had already allowed the law to take effect in September.

Knowing that the suspension might not last long, several clinics in the state immediately began performing abortions on women with more than 6 weeks’ gestation. Appointments were also made for this weekend.

It’s not clear how many abortions Texas clinics performed in the short period the law was suspended. On Thursday (7), at least six abortion providers had resumed care or were preparing to do so, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Planned Parenthood says the number of Texas patients at its state clinics dropped by nearly 80 percent in the two weeks after the law went into effect. Some providers said that Texas clinics risk closing – while neighboring states struggle to keep up with the increase in patients who have to drive hundreds of miles to get an abortion.

Other women, they say, are being forced to carry their pregnancies to term. It is also not known how many abortions have been performed in Texas since the law went into effect.

private lawsuits

In 1992, a Supreme Court decision prevented states from banning abortion before it is viable – the point at which a fetus can survive outside the uterus, around 24 weeks of pregnancy.

only that the new Texas law leaves the responsibility for its execution to private citizens. This means that the state does not apply the legislation – but allows ordinary people to file lawsuits against abortion clinics.