Ubisoft plans to reinvent Far Cry and next game in the franchise will focus on online

Recent problems have increased the pressure on Ubi, which will need to show the market its ability to create new hits

Far Cry 6 has just been released, but according to information from the Axios Gaming Newsletter, published yesterday (07), Ubisoft is already working on the next game in the franchise. And most importantly, it can bring a real transformation to the series formula, focusing on online game modes.

This information was corroborated by Bloomberg columnist Jason Schreier, who stated in June this year that Far Cry 7 could “aim in a completely different direction than Far Cry 6”.

Despite strong comments, neither party went into detail about how this change would be accomplished, or what the impacts of online mode will be for the future of Far Cry.

The tip of the iceberg

Far Cry 6 was considered a great opportunity for success, but the responses from the public and the specialized critics have been quite divisive. Some pointed out that the gameplay and campaign were more hectic than ever, while others said they were already quite tired of the traditional formula.



Currently, Far Cry 6 has an average of 75 on the Metacritic portal, which works as an aggregator of the main international media reviews.

In his publication, reporter Stephen Totilo highlighted that the developer is hungry for a new “Hit” in the gaming market first person shooter. This is mainly due to Ubisoft’s recent internal crises involving labor issues.

You problems also exposed “deep creative problems”, according to Totilo, which led many people to question the company’s ability to create new successful games.

The publication also cites cases such as Watch Dogs Legion and the most recent titles in the Ghost Recon series, all with less than expected performance. In fact, the reception for the new Battle Royale, Ghost Recon Frontline, has been rather negative, with a lot of people drawing comparisons to Battlefield 2042 and Call of Duty Warzone.



Another recent project from Ubisoft, Hyper Scape seems to have fallen by the wayside, raising even more questions about the company’s ability to innovate and implement online modes for future Far Cry games. In fact, a study by Rave Reviews pointed Ubi as the most hated producer in Brazil.

Despite that, it’s still too early to measure the success of Far Cry 6. The game was released on October 6th for PCs (Windows), PlayStation 4, PS 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. In some territories, FC6 is also available on the Amazon Luna and Google Stadia platforms.

Check out our impressions of the game and complete performance tests, with more than 11 cards, using features like Ray Tracing, Fidelity FX and resolutions up to 3 times higher than our monitors!

It is worth noting that FSR and Ray Tracing are exclusive features for the PC version. Check out the tests in full below:

Far Cry 6: 11 boards review, RT ON and OFF and Fidelity FX tested!

We experimented with various configurations and hardware to see how the game behaves.



