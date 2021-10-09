Under the energy of the fans, Botafogo wins the CRB and returns to the vice-leadership of Serie B

With a “push” coming from the stands, the Botafogo recovered in Brasileirão. On Friday night, a Nilton Santos Stadium with more audience witnessed the victory of Alvinegro over CRB by 2-0, in a game valid for the 29th round of Serie B. Marco Antônio and Carlinhos scored the goals of the match.

The victory makes Botafogo rise again in the ranking of the Brazilian Championship. The team led by Enderson Moreira reached 51 points and is in the vice-leadership of Serie B. The CRB, with 48, is the 5th place.

Botafogo is back on the pitch next Tuesday to face Cruzeiro, in Mineirão, at 9:30 pm. CRB, in turn, plays only on Friday against Guarani, at Rei Pelé, at 19:00.

BOTAFOGO UPON

Pushed by the fans, Botafogo started the match taking the initiative in the offensive field. The problem, however, was the lack of creativity in the actions: the team depended almost entirely on attacks from the right side, while the left produced little. The CRB, in turn, sought transitions in speed.

THE GAME CHANGED

The development of the first half showed a truncated game, with Botafogo having the ball but having difficulty exploiting the CRB’s defense. Everything changed when, in the final stretch, Caetano lost his stride and gave Rafael Navarro a karate blow, hitting the Botafogo player’s face with a kick. He was expelled and Alvinegro got one more.

JOY IN THE BEACHES

​It did not take long for Botafogo to take advantage of the numerical superiority. A few minutes after the expulsion, Alvinegro opened the scoring. Chay crossed on the right side, Navarro deflected it and Marco Antônio, on the opposite post, put it in the back of the net.

PROMISING CHANCE

The second half didn’t start as well for Botafogo as the initial stage ended. The team had difficulty in imposing itself, while the CRB, even with one less, tried to threaten Alvinegro.

Glorioso’s best chance in the complementary stage came in the second half, when, in a counterattack, Chay turned Rafael Navarro on at speed, but the 99 shirt’s submission stopped in a spectacular defense by goalkeeper Diogo Silva.

TO SACRAMENT!

The final minutes were in character for Botafogo: the team was not threatened and could exchange passes. At the end of the game, the team closed the coffin for the positive result. In Warley’s great play, the 25 shirt crossed for Carlinhos to complete, blow up the crowd and confirm the positive result.

DATASHEET

Botafogo x CRB

date and time: 10/08/2021, at 7 pm

Local: Nilton Santos Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Antonio Dib Moraes de Sousa (PI)

assistants: Rogério de Oliveira Braga (PI) and Mauro Cezar Evangelista de Sousa (PI)

VAR: Bráulio da Silva Machado (FIFA – SC)

Lawn: Good

yellow cards: Diego Torres, Roberto, Erik and Gum (CRB)

​red cards: Caetano (CRB)

goals: Marco Antônio (1-0, 45’/1ºT) and Carlinhos (2-0, 49’/2ºT)

BOTAFOGO: Douglas Borges; Jonathan Lemos (Daniel Borges 27’/2ºT), Carli, Kanu, Jonathan Silva (Carlinhos 27’/2ºT); Luís Oyama, Barreto; Warley, Chay (Luiz Henrique 37’/2ºT), Marco Antônio (Diego Gonçalves 19’/2ºT); Rafael Navarro (Rafael Moura 37’/2ºT). Technician: Enderson Moreira.

CRB: Diogo Silva; Reginaldo, Gum, Caetano, Guilherme Romão; Jean Patrick (Wesley/Break), Claudinei; Jajá (Erik / Interval), Diego Torres (Calyson 23’/2ºT), Alisson Farias (Roberto 34’/1ºT); Nicolas Careca (Junior Brandão 30’/2T). Technician: Allan Aal.