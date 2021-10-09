Understand who is to blame for the rise in fuel prices

Car being filled with gasoline at a Vitória gas station. Credit: Ricardo Medeiros

On the official page of Petrobras – a state-owned mixed economy, whose main shareholder is the Union – it can be seen that four taxes are directly levied on the price of gasoline.

Of these, three are federal: the Contribution for Intervention in the Economic Domain (Cide), the Social Integration Program (PIS/Pasep) and the Contribution to Social Security Financing (Cofins). The ICMS, collected by the States, is also levied.

This account also adds up the amount transferred by the fuel distributors, the margin of service stations, the cost of anhydrous alcohol – which makes up the gasoline sold in Brazil – and the “producer’s realization price”, in this case, Petrobras.

However, contrary to what has been suggested by the government of Jair Bolsonaro (no party), the largest share in the cost of gasoline does not come from the state tax, which, on the national average, was 27% in September.

In the composition of the price, Petrobras’ share is the one that represents the largest slice of the value that arrives at the pump at the service stations.

Gasoline price composition in Brazil. Credit: Reproduction/Petrobras

In addition to the fact that ICMS does not represent the largest share of the cost of gasoline, Marcelo Altoé, secretary of Finance of Espírito Santo, explained that the reduction in the price of fuel is not directly related to the decrease in the state tax rate because there are other components that affect the value that reaches the consumer.

The ICMS amount is based on a calculation basis – the PMPF (Weighted Average Price for Final Consumers) – and a rate is applied on this basis.

“All taxes in Brazil are like this: there is a base, on which a rate is applied and the result of the tax to be collected is arrived at. In the case of Espírito Santo, the ICMS rate has been the same since 2006 (27% and the 3rd lowest in the country). As the rate is the same, what makes the ICMS value vary is exclusively the calculation basis”, points out the secretary.

Altoé clarifies that it is on this calculation basis, the PMPF, that Petrobras’ pricing policy enters. “The State, therefore, has no way of intervening directly in the PMPF”, he adds.

To arrive at the weighted price for consumers, the State Finance Department (Sefaz) gathers the invoices for all gasoline sales in Espírito Santo and calculates the average. A year ago, the PMPF was R$ 4.30. In the last survey, on September 16, it was R$ 6.06, that is, almost R$ 2 more in the 12-month period.

In a recent interview to The Gazette, the secretary stressed that the speech of the federal government and Petrobras, who claim that it is up to the States to reduce the ICMS to lower the value of gasoline, is not valid.

“Since the ICMS rate did not change, there is no way of imputing the responsibility for the increase in fuel to the States. What is increasing is the calculation basis and on this basis the State cannot act, because it is the policy prices practiced by Petrobras”, he reinforced.

The strategy adopted to contain the rise in costs in the State, by not updating the calculation basis, consists in maintaining the value in effect previously. Thus, it reduces the collection, but, at the same time, it prevents the increase from being greater for the consumer.

Exchange variation is also a component in the value of fuel, considering that Petrobras’ pricing policy is in line with the price of oil on the international market. Altoé observes, however, that fluctuations in the price of a barrel are up and down, but for the consumer, the reduction is practically not applied and the adjustments are up in most cases.

Asked whether Petrobras should go back to intervening in the price of fuel as before, the secretary assessed that, at least, the oil company should monitor the scenario more closely so that, when there is a reduction in the price of a barrel on the international market, the lower cost arrives also to petrol stations in Brazil.