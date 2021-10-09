Unimed-BH to build a new hospital in Contagem

(photo: Unimed-BH/Disclosure) Unimed-BH announces the expansion of its own network in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, with the construction of a new hospital in Contagem. According to the cooperative, approximately R$ 200 million will be invested in the unit, which will operate at Avenida Babita Camargos, No. 1,695, where its Health Promotion Center is currently located. new hospital to open in 2023.

The CEO of Unimed-BH, Samuel Flam, says that the choice of investment in Contagem was defined because it is a strategic region and an important industrial hub for the State: “We are prioritizing the municipality as it is an area with easy access to our all of this will help to facilitate people’s mobility, reducing the search for other health centers and making the service to our more than 250,000 clients in the region more agile.”

Unimed’s new hospital in Contagem will be the first large private hospital in the city and the cooperative’s first care unit built after the start of the pandemic. Thus, according to Unimed, the hospital will be implemented following all the necessary specifics to offer safe care to customers with respiratory symptoms, in addition to offering other various medical specialties. The unit will have a capacity for up to 360 beds, including inpatient and intensive care beds, in addition to 24-hour emergency care, an operating room, an imaging center and a clinical analysis laboratory. The hospital will also have a sector dedicated to outpatient surgeries.

The expectation is that the new unit will have 650 cooperating doctors and generate 1.5 thousand direct jobs and 1.4 thousand indirect jobs. With the new unit, Unimed-BH states that it will invest in the training of specialized labor through partnerships with teaching units.