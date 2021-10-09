Unimed Grande Florianópolis defends drug prescription with scientific support | Renato Igor

The Valor 1000 yearbook named Unimed Grande Florianópolis as the largest health plan operator in Santa Catarina and the 28th in the country. The column spoke with the CEO of the cooperative, Richard Oliveira, about the result. In the interview, the executive also addressed the Prevent Senior crisis and defended the use of drugs with proven efficacy. “Prescribing drugs or treatments with scientific/medical support is essential in the public and private health sector.”

This is the 21st edition of the list of the best companies in 26 sectors and presents the ranking of the 1000 largest organizations in Brazil. By the state of Santa Catarina, Unimed Blumenau was also mentioned in the study, occupying the 47th position in the national ranking.

In Brazil, there are 706 operators focused on the health sector, which privileges Santa Catarina medical cooperatives with a national prominent position.

The Unimed brand appears in 32 positions among the 50 largest health plan operators in the country in 2021, representing 64% of the total occupancy in the published list.

The Valor 1000 yearbook is prepared by professionals from the Valor Econômico newspaper, in partnership with Serasa Experian and the Finance Studies Center of the São Paulo School of Business Administration of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (Cef-EAESP/FGV-SP).

Check out the interview with the CEO of Unimed Grande Florianópolis, Richard Oliveira:

1 – What do you attribute this result to?

Being among the fastest growing health plan operators in the country is the result of strategic planning focused on three pillars: corporate governance, innovation and digital adhesion and Nosso Jeito de Caring (a front of action focused on humanized care). We were the first Unimed in Brazil to bring

a CEO in-house, responsible for technical management. Reducing unnecessary costs, adapting teams and acting with transparency were the main measures. This movement started five years ago and the results started to appear in the last three.

2 – What is the impact of the pandemic on Unimed’s results?

The pandemic brought a new look to people’s care. Telemedicine became more present and we accelerated projects that bring the client closer to us. One of them is the UGF Client app, through which the beneficiary can make medical appointments directly through the app and manage the health plan from anywhere. We also launched

Doctor-U, the first telemedicine capsule in Brazil, a novelty that is only seen in developed countries, such as China, for example. The customer enters the capsule and is invited to climb a machine that measures vital conditions in real time. If there is a need for a medical consultation, the connection between doctor and patient is made instantly, directly from the capsule, via telemedicine. This novelty is in Unimed Grande Florianópolis client companies, such as Portobelo and Intelbras, but the expectation is to place it in central points and within the reach of our beneficiaries.

Naturally, due to the pandemic, the number of medical appointments and procedures decreased by

2020, which required discipline and tactical action from managers to act. In this bias, we act with caution, without excesses, and we realize that the scenario is returning to normality.

3 – What is the lesson that remains after complaints involving the Prevent Senior health plan?

For all health sectors, not just the aforementioned operator, always act with transparency and be based on care that values ​​life. Prescribing medicines or treatments with scientific/medical support is essential in the public and private health sector.

