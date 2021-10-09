Unimed Ponta Grossa sponsors the cultural project of Casa Cantante | Campos Mail

WITH ADVISORS – Unimed Ponta Grossa sponsors the cultural project Cantiga Animal promoted by the Ponta Grossa band Casa Cantante. The initiative provides for the presentation of 14 free concerts in squares throughout the city. The repertoire expresses the preservation and conservation of Brazilian fauna with six author songs and ten public domain rhymes.

Sponsorship of the project, through the Municipal Law of Incentive to Culture, contributes to the dissemination of musical culture and the environmental education of children. Unimed Ponta Grossa supports sustainability practices and cultural actions in the city that promote transformation in the community.

For Sandri Anderson, the cooperative’s Marketing and Communication manager, activities related to culture and the environment encourage experiences, interactions and awareness. “Supporting initiatives such as Casa Cantante allows us to take the Unimed way of caring beyond physical health, contributing to a better quality of life and well-being for people”, he emphasizes.

The presentations take place at Praça Por do Sol, Parque Monteiro Lobato, Costa Rica, Jardim Maracanã, Vila Margarida, Gralha Azul, Vila Vendrami, Jardim Ouro Verde and Shangrilá. The project also covers the districts of Uvaia, Itaiacoca, Piriquitos and Guaragi.

For the band’s vocalist, Juliane Ribeiro, the work developed by Banda Casa Cantante is much more than music. “In shows we see the interaction between children and adults, the creation of affective memories, the expansion of knowledge, the perception of the sense of collectivity. As we say, we make music for children of all ages”, he explains.

In addition to the show, participants receive educational material with information, challenges, hobbies and coloring arts with the aim of encouraging environmental education.

Check out the full schedule on the Unimed Ponta Grossa website.