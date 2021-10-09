Uruguay confirms Arrascaeta’s muscle injury, which turns into embezzlement and worries

The Uruguayan Football Association confirmed this Friday (8) the muscle injury of midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta. the player of Flamengo came out in the first half of goalless draw between Uruguay and Colombia, last Thursday (7), for the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

In an official statement, the organization states that Arrascaeta suffered a contusion in the anterior rectus muscle of the right thigh. The shirt 10 will not play for Uruguay in the next qualifiers against Argentina this Sunday (10) and Brazil next Thursday (14).

Arrascaeta’s injury could also be a problem for Flamengo. Right after the FIFA date, Rubro-Negro will face Cuiabá for the Brazilian championship on the 17th. Next, the semifinals of the Brazil’s Cup facing the Athletic-PR on the 20th, away from home.

In addition, Renato Gaúcho’s team is a month and a half away from playing in the final of the Libertadores Conmebol. The decision against the palm trees, in Montevideo, will be on the 27th of November with live broadcast by Fox Sports and by ESPN on Star+.

Also injured against Colombia was defender José María Giménez. the player of Madrid’s athletic had confirmed muscle damage and also does not participate in the next two Uruguay games for the qualifiers.