US submarine that collided with unidentified object near China reaches base in Pacific; there are injured | World

On Thursday, the US Navy announced that the USS Connecticut, a nuclear-powered submarine, had collided with an object while underwater on the afternoon of October 2, while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region. The case is still under official investigation by US military authorities.

“It was in the South China Sea,” an American official said on Friday, requesting anonymity. “Eleven people were injured, two with moderate injuries, but there were no life-threatening injuries.”

The US official declined to say whether the accident occurred in deep water, citing “operational safety” concerns and said its cause has yet to be determined.

2 of 2 MAP – South China Sea — Photo: g1 MAP – South China Sea — Photo: g1

While there is still nothing concrete about what caused the incident, the matter is striking because it took place in the South China Sea — one of the regions of greatest interest for the US and China in the Pacific.

Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea and has built military posts on small islands. The United States and its allies, on the other hand, frequently patrol the region’s international waters, with the justification that they and other countries have the right to freedom of navigation there.

The regional tension still surrounds China’s historic dispute with Taiwan, an island that has an independent capitalist government supported in part by the West but which Beijing considers “a rebel province”. Recently, new Chinese military exercises near Taiwan have the international community on the alert for a possible conflict.