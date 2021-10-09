US to accept international travelers with WHO-approved vaccines | World

The United States government said this Friday (8) that it will accept the entry of international visitors who have taken vaccines against Covid-19 approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) or by the FDA, an American regulatory authority equivalent to Anvisa.
This would include CoronaVac, an immunizing agent by Chinese pharmaceutical Sinovac produced in Brazil with the Butantan Institute, which had emergency use authorized by the WHO in June. The US does not adopt this vaccine.
The vaccines authorized by WHO to date are as follows:
- Pfizer/BioNTech
- Modern
- Oxford/AstraZeneca — produced in Brazil by Fiocruz
- Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)
- SinoPharm
- CoronaVac — produced in Brazil by the Butantan Institute
What vaccine is this? Coronavac
Until then, the US had lifted all international travel restrictions for foreign adults fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of November without detailing which vaccines made the list. Now, US officials say “six FDA or WHO-authorized vaccines” will be accepted.
The US adopts Pfizer, Janssen and Moderna immunization agents — the latter not yet adopted in the Brazilian vaccination plan.
Resumption of international travel
Traveler gets vaccinated at Miami airport, in photo from May 2021 — Photo: AFP
Vaccines enter the discussion about reopening countries to foreign visitors because each country has defined the rules in its own way and at each moment governments make new decisions about what conditions for each visitor.
As a rule, countries have allowed the entry of visitors who have taken the vaccines authorized in that country. However, little by little, there has been flexibility.
In Europe, for example, even countries that do not adopt CoronaVac have decided to accept travelers who have taken the immunizing agent. This is the case in Spain, Finland and Switzerland. Others, such as the UK and France, have not yet issued this permit.