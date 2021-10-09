Vaccination against Covid advances, and Brazil rises to 59th in the proportional ranking of applied doses | World

Covid-19 vaccination continues to advance in Brazil, which is consolidated as the 4th country with the most doses applied in the world (see the video above), but in the proportional ranking we are behind several Latin American nations, such as Argentina, Ecuador, Chile, Uruguay and even El Salvador and Cuba.

In absolute terms, the Brazil has already applied nearly 250 million vaccines and is only behind China (2.2 billion), India (918 million) and U.S (397 million) and ahead of Japan (170 million):

The 10 countries with the most Covid vaccines applied

ParentsDoses administered
1. China2.2 billion
2. India918 million
3. United States397 million
4. Brazil246 million
5. Japan170 million
6. Indonesia148 million
7. Turkey111 million
8. Germany108 million
9. Mexico102 million
10. France95 million

O Brazil entered the “top 10” of vaccination on January 30th and reached 4th place on May 25th, when it surpassed the United Kingdom (see the video at the beginning of this text).

With the advance of immunization, Brazil already has 69% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose and 45% fully immunized.

The number has fallen even with the reopening of the economy and the end of almost all restrictions, and in September 58% of Brazilian cities did not register any deaths from Covid-19 (the best index since May 2020).

59th country in the proportional ranking

But, in the proportional ranking, which takes into account the number of doses applied in relation to the population, the Brazil is the 59th country in the world, with 113 doses applied to every 100 inhabitants.

In relative terms, we are behind several Latin American countries, such as Cuba (190), Uruguay (181), Chile (170), El Salvador (119), Panama (119), Ecuador (116) and Argentina (115).

When it reached the mark of 500,000 deaths by Covid-19, in June, Brazil was 67th in the ranking of proportional vaccination, a level similar to that of Argentina and El Salvador and also Tuvalu and Guyana in season.

The countries that proportionally applied the most vaccines

ParentsDoses administered to every 100 inhabitants
1. UAE202.91
2. Cuba190.41
3. Uruguay181.60
4. Israel175.90
5. Chile170.22
6. Qatar161.75
7. Iceland161.52
8. Singapore161.34
9. Malta159.08
10. Portugal156.93
China153.34
Denmark151.17
Spain150.35
Bahrain150.07
15. Seychelles150.04
Canada148.78
Niue145.72
Ireland145.25
Cambodia143.58
20. Norway143.38
Belgium143.14
Italy141.73
France141.26
Bhutan138.62
25. San Marino138.49
Finland138.16
United Kingdom137.84
Netherlands137.82
Nauru136.70
30. Sweden136.69
Malaysia136.68
Japan135.09
Maldives134.88
Andorra131.90
35. Mongolia131.68
Cyprus130.72
Turkey130.61
Mauricio Islands130.01
South Korea129.28
40. Germany129.12
monaco126.47
Hungary125.71
Luxembourg124.95
Sri Lanka123.38
45. Liechtenstein122.62
Saudi Arabia120.96
Lithuania120.75
Switzerland120.73
Austria120.48
50. El Salvador119.39
Panama119.19
U.S118.25
Greece117.83
fiji116.94
55. Ecuador116.82
Argentina115.95
Curacao113.96
Australia113.64
59. Brazil113.43
60. New Zealand112.48
Morocco112.45
Brunei111.79
Czech republic110.38
Dominican Republic109.41
65. Costa Rica108.90

How does Brazil compare to the world?

Sixth most populous country in the world, the Brazil it is 2nd in deaths caused by the new coronavirus, 3rd with more confirmed cases and 4th in applied vaccine doses.

Proportionally, the country ranks 8th in deaths, 28th in cases and only 59th in administered doses.

With 2.7% of the world’s population, the Brazil applied 3.8% of all doses of vaccines on the planet and has 9.1% of all confirmed cases and 12.4% of all victims of Covid-19.

Pandemic in Brazil

PopulationVaccines appliedConfirmed casesCovid deaths
Brazil213,993,441242,736,75521,499,074598,829
World7,874,965,7326,388,842,425235,825,9904,816,565
Brazil in relation to the world2.7%3.8%9.1%12.4%

The 10 countries with the most deaths by Covid in the world

Parentsdeaths
1. USA705,194
2. Brazil598,829
3. India449,538
4. Mexico279,106
5. Russia207,932
6. turkey199,520
7. Indonesia142,338
8. UK137,544
9. Italy131,118
10. Colombia126,455

The countries that proportionally have more deaths by Covid

ParentsDeaths per million inhabitants
1. turkey5,981
2. Bosnia and Herzegovina3301
3. Northern Macedonia3,236
4. Hungary3139
5. Montenegro3,111
6. Bulgaria3,091
7. Czech Republic2,842
8. Brazil2,798
9. San Marino2,676
10. Argentina2,529

The 10 countries most infected with Covid

ParentsConfirmed cases
1. United States43.9 million
2. India33.8 million
3. Brazil21.5 million
4. United Kingdom8 million
5. Russia7.5 million
6. Turkey7.3 million
7. France7.1 million
8. Iran5.6 million
9. Argentina5.2 million
10. Spain4.97 million

The countries that proportionally have more cases of Covid

ParentsInfected per million inhabitants
1. Seychelles217,936
2. Montenegro212,427
3. Andorra197,417
4. San Marino160,423
5. Czech Republic158,040
6. Bahrain157,496
7. Maldives156,723
8. Georgia156,145
9. Israel147,483
10. Slovenia142,906
Serbia141,017
Cyprus134,614
U.S132.010
Lithuania126,430
15. Luxembourg123,847
Estonia120,577
Netherlands119,387
United Kingdom117,370
Argentina115,379
20. Sweden113,732
Uruguay111,721
Belgium107,767
Panama106,837
Spain106,261
25. France105,492
Portugal105,433
Costa Rica104,965
28. Brazil100,466
Croatia100,447
30. Switzerland96,981