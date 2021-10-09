Vaccination against Covid advances, and Brazil rises to 59th in the proportional ranking of applied doses | World

Covid-19 vaccination continues to advance in Brazil, which is consolidated as the 4th country with the most doses applied in the world (see the video above), but in the proportional ranking we are behind several Latin American nations, such as Argentina, Ecuador, Chile, Uruguay and even El Salvador and Cuba.
In absolute terms, the Brazil has already applied nearly 250 million vaccines and is only behind China (2.2 billion), India (918 million) and U.S (397 million) and ahead of Japan (170 million):
The 10 countries with the most Covid vaccines applied
|Parents
|Doses administered
|1. China
|2.2 billion
|2. India
|918 million
|3. United States
|397 million
|4. Brazil
|246 million
|5. Japan
|170 million
|6. Indonesia
|148 million
|7. Turkey
|111 million
|8. Germany
|108 million
|9. Mexico
|102 million
|10. France
|95 million
O Brazil entered the “top 10” of vaccination on January 30th and reached 4th place on May 25th, when it surpassed the United Kingdom (see the video at the beginning of this text).
With the advance of immunization, Brazil already has 69% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose and 45% fully immunized.
The number has fallen even with the reopening of the economy and the end of almost all restrictions, and in September 58% of Brazilian cities did not register any deaths from Covid-19 (the best index since May 2020).
59th country in the proportional ranking
But, in the proportional ranking, which takes into account the number of doses applied in relation to the population, the Brazil is the 59th country in the world, with 113 doses applied to every 100 inhabitants.
In relative terms, we are behind several Latin American countries, such as Cuba (190), Uruguay (181), Chile (170), El Salvador (119), Panama (119), Ecuador (116) and Argentina (115).
When it reached the mark of 500,000 deaths by Covid-19, in June, Brazil was 67th in the ranking of proportional vaccination, a level similar to that of Argentina and El Salvador and also Tuvalu and Guyana in season.
The countries that proportionally applied the most vaccines
|Parents
|Doses administered to every 100 inhabitants
|1. UAE
|202.91
|2. Cuba
|190.41
|3. Uruguay
|181.60
|4. Israel
|175.90
|5. Chile
|170.22
|6. Qatar
|161.75
|7. Iceland
|161.52
|8. Singapore
|161.34
|9. Malta
|159.08
|10. Portugal
|156.93
|China
|153.34
|Denmark
|151.17
|Spain
|150.35
|Bahrain
|150.07
|15. Seychelles
|150.04
|Canada
|148.78
|Niue
|145.72
|Ireland
|145.25
|Cambodia
|143.58
|20. Norway
|143.38
|Belgium
|143.14
|Italy
|141.73
|France
|141.26
|Bhutan
|138.62
|25. San Marino
|138.49
|Finland
|138.16
|United Kingdom
|137.84
|Netherlands
|137.82
|Nauru
|136.70
|30. Sweden
|136.69
|Malaysia
|136.68
|Japan
|135.09
|Maldives
|134.88
|Andorra
|131.90
|35. Mongolia
|131.68
|Cyprus
|130.72
|Turkey
|130.61
|Mauricio Islands
|130.01
|South Korea
|129.28
|40. Germany
|129.12
|monaco
|126.47
|Hungary
|125.71
|Luxembourg
|124.95
|Sri Lanka
|123.38
|45. Liechtenstein
|122.62
|Saudi Arabia
|120.96
|Lithuania
|120.75
|Switzerland
|120.73
|Austria
|120.48
|50. El Salvador
|119.39
|Panama
|119.19
|U.S
|118.25
|Greece
|117.83
|fiji
|116.94
|55. Ecuador
|116.82
|Argentina
|115.95
|Curacao
|113.96
|Australia
|113.64
|59. Brazil
|113.43
|60. New Zealand
|112.48
|Morocco
|112.45
|Brunei
|111.79
|Czech republic
|110.38
|Dominican Republic
|109.41
|65. Costa Rica
|108.90
How does Brazil compare to the world?
Sixth most populous country in the world, the Brazil it is 2nd in deaths caused by the new coronavirus, 3rd with more confirmed cases and 4th in applied vaccine doses.
Proportionally, the country ranks 8th in deaths, 28th in cases and only 59th in administered doses.
With 2.7% of the world’s population, the Brazil applied 3.8% of all doses of vaccines on the planet and has 9.1% of all confirmed cases and 12.4% of all victims of Covid-19.
Pandemic in Brazil
|Population
|Vaccines applied
|Confirmed cases
|Covid deaths
|Brazil
|213,993,441
|242,736,755
|21,499,074
|598,829
|World
|7,874,965,732
|6,388,842,425
|235,825,990
|4,816,565
|Brazil in relation to the world
|2.7%
|3.8%
|9.1%
|12.4%
The 10 countries with the most deaths by Covid in the world
|Parents
|deaths
|1. USA
|705,194
|2. Brazil
|598,829
|3. India
|449,538
|4. Mexico
|279,106
|5. Russia
|207,932
|6. turkey
|199,520
|7. Indonesia
|142,338
|8. UK
|137,544
|9. Italy
|131,118
|10. Colombia
|126,455
The countries that proportionally have more deaths by Covid
|Parents
|Deaths per million inhabitants
|1. turkey
|5,981
|2. Bosnia and Herzegovina
|3301
|3. Northern Macedonia
|3,236
|4. Hungary
|3139
|5. Montenegro
|3,111
|6. Bulgaria
|3,091
|7. Czech Republic
|2,842
|8. Brazil
|2,798
|9. San Marino
|2,676
|10. Argentina
|2,529
The 10 countries most infected with Covid
|Parents
|Confirmed cases
|1. United States
|43.9 million
|2. India
|33.8 million
|3. Brazil
|21.5 million
|4. United Kingdom
|8 million
|5. Russia
|7.5 million
|6. Turkey
|7.3 million
|7. France
|7.1 million
|8. Iran
|5.6 million
|9. Argentina
|5.2 million
|10. Spain
|4.97 million
The countries that proportionally have more cases of Covid
|Parents
|Infected per million inhabitants
|1. Seychelles
|217,936
|2. Montenegro
|212,427
|3. Andorra
|197,417
|4. San Marino
|160,423
|5. Czech Republic
|158,040
|6. Bahrain
|157,496
|7. Maldives
|156,723
|8. Georgia
|156,145
|9. Israel
|147,483
|10. Slovenia
|142,906
|Serbia
|141,017
|Cyprus
|134,614
|U.S
|132.010
|Lithuania
|126,430
|15. Luxembourg
|123,847
|Estonia
|120,577
|Netherlands
|119,387
|United Kingdom
|117,370
|Argentina
|115,379
|20. Sweden
|113,732
|Uruguay
|111,721
|Belgium
|107,767
|Panama
|106,837
|Spain
|106,261
|25. France
|105,492
|Portugal
|105,433
|Costa Rica
|104,965
|28. Brazil
|100,466
|Croatia
|100,447
|30. Switzerland
|96,981