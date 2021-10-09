Vaccination against Covid advances, and Brazil rises to 59th in the proportional ranking of applied doses | World

Covid-19 vaccination continues to advance in Brazil , which is consolidated as the 4th country with the most doses applied in the world (see the video above) , but in the proportional ranking we are behind several Latin American nations, such as Argentina , Ecuador , Chile , Uruguay and even El Salvador and Cuba .

In absolute terms, the Brazil has already applied nearly 250 million vaccines and is only behind China (2.2 billion), India (918 million) and U.S (397 million) and ahead of Japan (170 million):

The 10 countries with the most Covid vaccines applied Parents Doses administered 1. China 2.2 billion 2. India 918 million 3. United States 397 million 4. Brazil 246 million 5. Japan 170 million 6. Indonesia 148 million 7. Turkey 111 million 8. Germany 108 million 9. Mexico 102 million 10. France 95 million

O Brazil entered the “top 10” of vaccination on January 30th and reached 4th place on May 25th, when it surpassed the United Kingdom (see the video at the beginning of this text).

With the advance of immunization, Brazil already has 69% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose and 45% fully immunized.

The number has fallen even with the reopening of the economy and the end of almost all restrictions, and in September 58% of Brazilian cities did not register any deaths from Covid-19 (the best index since May 2020).

59th country in the proportional ranking

But, in the proportional ranking, which takes into account the number of doses applied in relation to the population, the Brazil is the 59th country in the world, with 113 doses applied to every 100 inhabitants.

In relative terms, we are behind several Latin American countries, such as Cuba (190), Uruguay (181), Chile (170), El Salvador (119), Panama (119), Ecuador (116) and Argentina (115).

When it reached the mark of 500,000 deaths by Covid-19, in June, Brazil was 67th in the ranking of proportional vaccination, a level similar to that of Argentina and El Salvador and also Tuvalu and Guyana in season.

The countries that proportionally applied the most vaccines Parents Doses administered to every 100 inhabitants 1. UAE 202.91 2. Cuba 190.41 3. Uruguay 181.60 4. Israel 175.90 5. Chile 170.22 6. Qatar 161.75 7. Iceland 161.52 8. Singapore 161.34 9. Malta 159.08 10. Portugal 156.93 China 153.34 Denmark 151.17 Spain 150.35 Bahrain 150.07 15. Seychelles 150.04 Canada 148.78 Niue 145.72 Ireland 145.25 Cambodia 143.58 20. Norway 143.38 Belgium 143.14 Italy 141.73 France 141.26 Bhutan 138.62 25. San Marino 138.49 Finland 138.16 United Kingdom 137.84 Netherlands 137.82 Nauru 136.70 30. Sweden 136.69 Malaysia 136.68 Japan 135.09 Maldives 134.88 Andorra 131.90 35. Mongolia 131.68 Cyprus 130.72 Turkey 130.61 Mauricio Islands 130.01 South Korea 129.28 40. Germany 129.12 monaco 126.47 Hungary 125.71 Luxembourg 124.95 Sri Lanka 123.38 45. Liechtenstein 122.62 Saudi Arabia 120.96 Lithuania 120.75 Switzerland 120.73 Austria 120.48 50. El Salvador 119.39 Panama 119.19 U.S 118.25 Greece 117.83 fiji 116.94 55. Ecuador 116.82 Argentina 115.95 Curacao 113.96 Australia 113.64 59. Brazil 113.43 60. New Zealand 112.48 Morocco 112.45 Brunei 111.79 Czech republic 110.38 Dominican Republic 109.41 65. Costa Rica 108.90

How does Brazil compare to the world?

Sixth most populous country in the world, the Brazil it is 2nd in deaths caused by the new coronavirus, 3rd with more confirmed cases and 4th in applied vaccine doses.

Proportionally, the country ranks 8th in deaths, 28th in cases and only 59th in administered doses.

With 2.7% of the world’s population, the Brazil applied 3.8% of all doses of vaccines on the planet and has 9.1% of all confirmed cases and 12.4% of all victims of Covid-19.

Pandemic in Brazil Population Vaccines applied Confirmed cases Covid deaths Brazil 213,993,441 242,736,755 21,499,074 598,829 World 7,874,965,732 6,388,842,425 235,825,990 4,816,565 Brazil in relation to the world 2.7% 3.8% 9.1% 12.4%

The 10 countries with the most deaths by Covid in the world Parents deaths 1. USA 705,194 2. Brazil 598,829 3. India 449,538 4. Mexico 279,106 5. Russia 207,932 6. turkey 199,520 7. Indonesia 142,338 8. UK 137,544 9. Italy 131,118 10. Colombia 126,455

The countries that proportionally have more deaths by Covid Parents Deaths per million inhabitants 1. turkey 5,981 2. Bosnia and Herzegovina 3301 3. Northern Macedonia 3,236 4. Hungary 3139 5. Montenegro 3,111 6. Bulgaria 3,091 7. Czech Republic 2,842 8. Brazil 2,798 9. San Marino 2,676 10. Argentina 2,529

The 10 countries most infected with Covid Parents Confirmed cases 1. United States 43.9 million 2. India 33.8 million 3. Brazil 21.5 million 4. United Kingdom 8 million 5. Russia 7.5 million 6. Turkey 7.3 million 7. France 7.1 million 8. Iran 5.6 million 9. Argentina 5.2 million 10. Spain 4.97 million